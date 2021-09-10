Katie’s Kitchen and Wright Museum to partner in September
WOLFEBORO — In September, Katie’s Kitchen in Wolfeboro will partner with the Wright Museum through its Business Partner program. As part of the program, Katie’s Kitchen will provide a 20 percent discount to anyone who shows a Wright Museum receipt, admission sticker, or member card. In return, The Wright will provide a 20 percent discount off the senior rate of admission with a Katie’s Kitchen receipt, dated Sept.1 through Sept. 30.www.laconiadailysun.com
