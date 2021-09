After a month of speculation and rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers announced they traded Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday afternoon. The writing was on the wall for Gasol after the Lakers signed DeAndre Jordan in free agency as the team looked to replicate the success it had with its center rotation during the 2019-20 season. Gasol underwhelmed during the 2020-21 campaign and it was clear that the best decision for the two sides was to eventually part ways.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO