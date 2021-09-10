Apple can skip past Epic court slap

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In the court battle against “Fortnite” creator Epic Games, Apple (AAPL.O) is emerging with a few minor bruises. A judge ruled the iPhone maker needs to ease up on its restrictions for the App Store. But habits are hard to break, and a giant war chest will make it hard to crack Apple’s dominance.

Epic sued Apple last year, claiming the $2.5 trillion tech giant was anticompetitive because it forced third-party developers to use Apple’s payment system for digital in-app purchases. Companies like Epic have to shell out up to 30% of their revenue from purchases from the store by way of fees to Apple. A U.S. judge on Friday said that Apple is free to continue to require third parties to go through its App Store and can continue to charge commissions. However, the company led by Tim Cook has to loosen rules, allowing developers to point their customers to other payment methods, like their own websites.

The ruling is a vast expansion of Apple’s concession last week with Japanese regulators where the tech firm agreed to let developers link to an external website. Still, in principle, it may not move the needle. The dominance Apple has over how people purchase games is a consequence of how many people use its phones. In the United States, its share is about 47% of the market, according to eMarketer.

"Fortnite" is popular enough that it may be able to lure gamers to its own website. But consumers like the convenience of Apple handling app payments, and they are already in the habit. Indeed Epic Games Chief Executive Tim Sweeney tweeted the ruling wasn’t a win.

A bigger issue with Apple’s dominance is the $194 billion in cash it has in its coffers. Regular reinventions are part of its popularity, and that’s a result of hiring the best developers and marketers. Meantime, Epic is still raising money privately to try to grow, and taking on legal fights is expensive. In an antitrust battle royale, cash is a kingmaker.

- A U.S. judge on Sept. 10 issued a decision in Epic Games’ antitrust lawsuit against Apple striking down some of the restrictions affecting third-party app developers and the App Store. The ruling said that Apple cannot bar developers from providing links in their apps that direct customers to other ways to pay outside of Apple’s own in-app purchase system.

- Apple said in a statement, “As the Court recognized ‘success is not illegal.’ Apple faces rigorous competition in every segment in which we do business, and we believe customers and developers choose us because our products and services are the best in the world.”

- Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said in a tweet, “Today’s ruling isn't a win for developers or for consumers. Epic is fighting for fair competition among in-app payment methods and app stores for a billion consumers.”

- Epic sued Apple in 2020, alleging the tech company used its dominance in the mobile ecosystem to make third-party app developers use Apple app stores and payment systems for in-app digital purchases. Apple charge commissions on in-app purchases of digital goods of up to 30%.

