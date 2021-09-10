CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz McCann, the Tony-winning Broadway producer behind hits including ‘Equus’ and ‘Amadeus,’ dead at 90

By Nancy Dillon, New York Daily News
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

NEW YORK — Liz McCann, the pioneering and prolific Broadway producer who won nine Tony Awards for hits including “Amadeus” in 1980 and “The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?” by Edward Albee in 2002, has died at age 90. Her Thursday death at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx followed a...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

