There's no question. You remember right where you were that day. I know I do. It actually started out fairly innocently. This was back before things could travel like wildfire on the internet. And before smartphones and social media. I just remember hearing at first, that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. At first, it just sounded like an accident. Then the second plane hit, and everything changed.

BREWER, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO