Humboldt County, CA

Supes award $404,601 for street outreach to unsheltered residents

By Kevin Hoover
madriverunion.com
 8 days ago

EUREKA – Every night hundreds of people in Humboldt County sleep outside. Cooperation Humboldt, a local social change organization, believes that health and housing are human rights. On August 24, 2021, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors awarded a $404,601 Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Program for Coronavirus grant through the Department of Health & Human Services to Cooperation Humboldt’s street outreach project.

