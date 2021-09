If you're looking for a dog that's not too big, not too small, but juuust the right size, Wendi would be perfect for you. Wendi, currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan, is about 6 years old and a medium sized dog. Displaying a very sweet demeanor, I also found her to be the most quiet and patient dog I've met in a long time. She wasn't shy at all. Instead she would come right up to us, sit next to our feet, and lovingly look up as if asking, "Head pats, please!"

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO