Soccer

Efe Ambrose joins St Johnstone

 8 days ago
Efe Ambrose, left, has signed for St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

St Johnstone have moved to strengthen their defence by signing Efe Ambrose ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership showdown with Rangers.

The 32-year-old Nigerian has been a free agent since leaving Livingston in the summer and Saints have offered him a deal following the departure of captain Jason Kerr and injury to fellow centre-back Liam Gordon.

Ambrose, a former Celtic and Hibernian player, could make his debut against champions Rangers at McDiarmid Park.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Efe Ambrose
Person
Liam Gordon
#Rangers#Nigerian#Celtic#Hibernian
