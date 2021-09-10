CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas bank tries to put most popular features of branches in an app

By Miriam Cross
American Banker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArvest Bank in Fayetteville, Arkansas, has embraced a relatively new concept in financial services: the virtual branch. In this all-digital venue, customers can ask questions of, and exchange messages with, a personal banker of their choice. The hours of availability may be longer than at a brick-and-mortar branch, and customers aren't supposed to have to repeat their personal information and problems to different employees. These meetings can even take place over video, depending on the technology used.

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Banks, AR
State
Ohio State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Massachusetts State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Banking#Smartphone App#Online Banking#Arvest Bank Group#Citi Hello#Citigroup#Virtual Remote Engagement#Citi Client Connect#Arvest Banker Connect

Comments / 0

Community Policy