Arkansas bank tries to put most popular features of branches in an app

Arvest Bank in Fayetteville, Arkansas, has embraced a relatively new concept in financial services: the virtual branch. In this all-digital venue, customers can ask questions of, and exchange messages with, a personal banker of their choice. The hours of availability may be longer than at a brick-and-mortar branch, and customers aren't supposed to have to repeat their personal information and problems to different employees. These meetings can even take place over video, depending on the technology used.