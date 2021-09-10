CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House says Biden, Xi discussed origins of COVID probe

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMknt_0bsU8TU400

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the investigation into the origins of COVID-19 during a call on Thursday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, according to the White House.

“They did discuss a range of trans-national issues including COVID-19, and understanding its origins is of course a primary concern for this administration,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. “Yes, it was a topic raised, but I’m not going to go into further detail.”

Biden vowed last month to press China for answers over the origins of a pandemic that has now killed here 4.8 million people worldwide. Intelligence agencies said they could not resolve here a debate over whether the virus emerged from a Chinese research laboratory without Beijing's help.

Beijing denies the U.S. accusation that it has not cooperated with the pandemic source investigation.

Thursday's 90-minute call was the first talks here for the two leaders' first in seven months amid cool relations between the countries.

A U.S. official who spoke to Reuters on Thursday said Biden had not planned to raise the prospect of U.S. retaliatory action or “costs” if China refused to cooperate on the investigation or a range of other issues.

For his part, Xi told Biden that the two countries should respect each other’s core concerns and properly manage differences, China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The outlet reported that Xi suggested to Biden that the countries should continue with contact and dialogue and cooperate on issues including epidemic prevention and control and economic recovery, as well as major international and regional issues like climate change.

Psaki described the call as respectful and candid, not lecturing or condescending, intended at keeping channels of communication open between the countries.

Climate and human rights were among the topics, she said, and though economic matters were discussed they were “not a major part” of the call.

“It wasn’t a call that was intended to produce final outcomes,” according to Psaki.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi says Biden is “Perfect for now” and “knows his foreign policy” after botched Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave President Joe Biden a rave review in light of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 American service members dead. “Let me just say about our president, President Biden…President Biden is…It’s so…we’re so fortunate that he did not win for president before when he ran because we needed him now. He’s perfect for now,” Pelosi said. “He knows his foreign policy he was chair of the foreign policy committee he’s been…extends the hands of friendship to friend and foe alike in order to have communication…He understands the value of that, he is…he knows and is known by most leaders.”
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

White House says U.S. can roll out COVID boosters next week

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The United States is ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots next week but only if health regulators approve the plan, White House officials said on Friday. In August, President Joe Biden said the government would provide boosters in the week of Sept. 20...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Beijing steers around Biden’s nuclear subs

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China has formally applied. to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, shortly after the United States and the United Kingdom decided to arm Australia with nuclear-powered submarines to contest Beijing’s naval assertiveness. It’s cheeky for President Xi Jinping to try to enter a trade pact specifically designed by frustrated U.S. trade negotiators to contain Chinese state-owned enterprises. The leader may not even be willing to make the concessions that would persuade sceptical trade partners like Japan to admit it. But that might not be the point.
POLITICS
Yellowhammer News

Cavanaugh on Biden vaccine mandate: ‘A desperate move to steal freedom from the American people’

Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) President Twinkle Cavanaugh lit into President Joe Biden over his administration’s decision to mandate that the nation’s businesses require their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Cavanaugh gave a fiery speech at Tuesday’s meeting of the PSC, comparing Biden’s action with other restrictive measures his...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Chinese#The White House
Seattle Times

No, the White House did not ‘silence’ Biden with a mute ‘button’

— — — Risch, the senior Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, decided to veer into conspiracy theory when it became his turn to question the secretary of state about the administration’s messy withdrawal from Afghanistan. To wit: Who’s that person behind the scenes secretly controlling President Biden?. Blinken...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump advisers privately warned of ‘critical mistakes’ as pandemic loomed

Senior advisers in the Trump administration in February 2020 privately discussed the government’s “critical mistakes” in preparing for the coronavirus, countering optimistic claims President Donald Trump made in public, according to emails obtained by the House select subcommittee on the pandemic. “In truth we do not have a clue how...
POTUS
mix929.com

White House says it is encouraging state, local COVID vaccine mandates

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – The White House is advocating for state and local leaders to mandate coronavirus vaccinations, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday. “We’re encouraging everyone…from the private and public sector to take actions to require vaccination,” she said, when asked if the White...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
arizonadailyindependent.com

Brnovich Sues Biden Over COVID-19 Vaccines As Rep. Nguyen Fears White House’s Dictatorial Position

The Biden Administration is seeking to implement multiple federal mandates requiring U.S. citizens to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs, while at the same time providing protection for the freedom and bodily autonomy of immigrants “more than for American citizens,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich alleges in a federal lawsuit he filed Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
South Bend Tribune

Briggs: Republicans who hate Biden’s vaccine mandate should tell us how COVID-19 ends

I don’t love President Joe Biden’s plan to use the federal agency charged with workplace safety as an enforcement mechanism for carrying out a national COVID-19 vaccine mandate. But I do think almost everyone should get vaccinated and I don’t have a better idea for making that happen, so I’m willing to learn more about how Biden’s plan will work before I form a strong opinion on it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

184K+
Followers
208K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy