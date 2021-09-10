CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Transformation is Mission-Critical for Providers and Clients Alike

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe concept of digital transformation has been buzzing around for quite a while. Lately, however, that buzz has transformed (pun intended) into more of a roar. In the before time—pre-pandemic and the accelerated prevalence of remote work—digital transformation initiatives were recognized as an eventual necessity but were contingent on available resources. Enter a flood of new tools that enable working from anywhere, rising cases of cybercrime, concerns about data sovereignty and a general increase in demand for security and compliance assistance, and those initiatives that once seemed far away are now pressing. It’s a lot to keep up with! For many businesses it’s become a sink or swim scenario—especially SMBs.

