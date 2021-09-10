Andy Cohen Teases "The Most Highly Anticipated" RHOBH Season 11 Reunion
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion is here, and Andy Cohen is just as excited about it as you are. The reunion host and executive producer of The Real Housewives recently gave fans a peek at his prep for the sit-down with the Season 11 cast. A photo in his Instagram Stories shows Andy with an episode from this season of RHOBH on the screen of his laptop, along with some more materials on the show on the table next to it. "Studying for the #RHOBH Reunion!" Andy captioned the pic. "I'm pumped."www.bravotv.com
