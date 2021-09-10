Andy Cohen Teases "The Most Highly Anticipated" RHOBH Season 11 Reunion

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can expect an explosive Season 11 reunion. There will be a lot of confrontation between the wives and, Erika Jayne is out for blood. Erika is a hot mess this season. She is facing legal troubles, a messy divorce, and some backstabbing friends. There will be no mercy, according to The Sun, who reports Jayne is furious with her co-stars, especially Kyle Richards. However, the Pretty Mess singer claims she will remember those who were there for her and those who weren’t once she gets her life back on track.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO