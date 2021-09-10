CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Two Hopkinsville Men Indicted In Separate Fatal Shootings

By Tammy Hancock
wkdzradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Hopkinsville men were indicted Friday in connection to two separate murders that occurred in July. The Christian County Grand Jury indicted 39-year old Leon Lamont Grimes on a charge of murder in connection to the death of 28-year old Calvin Buckner. According to Hopkinsville police, the charges stem from July 4 when Grimes shot Buckner in the chest at a party. Buckner was transported by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

www.wkdzradio.com

