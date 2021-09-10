Two Hopkinsville Men Indicted In Separate Fatal Shootings
Two Hopkinsville men were indicted Friday in connection to two separate murders that occurred in July. The Christian County Grand Jury indicted 39-year old Leon Lamont Grimes on a charge of murder in connection to the death of 28-year old Calvin Buckner. According to Hopkinsville police, the charges stem from July 4 when Grimes shot Buckner in the chest at a party. Buckner was transported by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.www.wkdzradio.com
Comments / 0