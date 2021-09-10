CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

602 New Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported in Green River District

By Adam Kight
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green River District Health Department said Friday that it had identified another 602 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky area. Additionally, GRDHD said that six new COVID-19 deaths had been identified throughout its seven-county district. Here's where those new cases and deaths were reported Friday:. Daviess...

CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1.2K New Cases & 12 Deaths Reported Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,277 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .022% to 4.23%. It’s the sixth day in a row that positivity decreased. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most...
MARYLAND STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri tops 11,000 reported COVID deaths, doubling total from 2020

The number of Missouri deaths from COVID-19 reported since Jan. 1 has exceeded the number reported during 2020. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported 5,519 deaths from the coronavirus that killed its first Missouri victim on March 18, 2020. On Friday, the total reached 11,046. The grim report […] The post Missouri tops 11,000 reported COVID deaths, doubling total from 2020 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KZTV 10

Nueces County reports three deaths, 218 cases COVID-19

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is reporting 218 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Friday. The deaths are three women in their 50's and 60’s, with comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, and hypothyroidism. This brings the death total in the county to 1,116.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Kentucky State
Green River Area Development District Receives $120,000 Grant

The Green River Area Development District received a $120,000 grant for the continued work of the Benefits Enrollment Center. The grant comes from the National Council on Aging. “The Benefits Enrollment Center is a tremendous resource for seniors and disabled individuals in the GRADD communities,” said Leslie Wilson, GRADD Community...
Statewide Mask Mandate for Schools in Kentucky Ends Friday

The statewide mask mandate for schools in Kentucky is ending Friday. Now, school districts across the state are deciding whether to keep enforcing masks in schools or make them optional. As of noon on Thursday, 81% of Kentucky school districts are keeping their students masked despite the state legislature voting...
KENTUCKY STATE
Muhlenberg County Reports 80th Death Linked to Coronavirus

The Western Kentucky communities in Muhlenberg Countyhave been hit hard by the latest explosion of new cases across the state. This time, the Health Department is adding 44 news cases plus another death being linked to COVID-19. That makes 80 people who have passed away in Muhlenberg County since the department started tracking those deaths last year.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Henderson Housing Authority is Hosting a Free Vaccine Clinic Friday

A walk-in vaccine clinic is opening on Friday at the Henderson Housing Authority on South Adams Street. The local housing authority is bringing vaccines to the community with a walk-in vaccine clinic on Friday. That vaccine clinic will be held in the gymnasium at the Henderson Housing Authority on 111...
HENDERSON, KY
$100 COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Approved for City of Henderson Residents

Residents in Henderson, Kentucky, are now eligible to receive a $100 gift card for becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The financial vaccine incentive was approved by the City of Henderson Board of Commissioners and allows the first 1,000 City of Henderson residents who become fully vaccinated between Sept. 22 and Oct. 22 to receive a $100 gift card.
HENDERSON, KY
Owensboro Residents Concerned With 400+ New COVID-19 Cases

On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 957 new COVID-19 cases in the seven county are, with more than 400 of those cases coming in Daviess County. The GRDHD is reporting one of the highest number of cases it has seen in months. This coming as eight...
OWENSBORO, KY
Jackson County High School Reports Seven (7) New Positive Cases of COVID-19

Principal Brian Harris made the following announcement vis Social Media on Monday (Sept 13, 2021):. "Our school has received a confirmed report that seven individuals at our school have tested positive for COVID-19 over the break. Notification is given to bus from the health department when a student or staff member has a positive COVID-19 test. Unless you are contacted by the local health department or our school, your child is safe to return to school.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
More Missouri COVID 19 Vaccine VIP Winners Announced

More winners are being announced in Missouri Covid 19 Vaccine VIP program. 180 winners were chosen this round to receive $10,000 across the state. Those winners include Susan Zink and Judy Shulte in Miller County, Jocelyn Bryan and Teresa Clark in Laclede County, Matthew Dunegan of Pulaski County,. Previous winners...
County Health Officials Announce Order Requiring Proof Of Vaccination At Some Indoor And Outdoor Venues

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Health on Friday officially announced its latest COVID-19 health order requiring customers at certain outdoor and indoor venues provide proof of vaccination. Patrons at bars, lounges, breweries, wineries and nightclubs will have to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 7 and proof of full vaccination by Nov. 4. The rule also applies to so called mega-outdoor events of 10,000 people or more, as well as amusement parks, which aligns with federal mandates for those types of events. “This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk for transmission and increase vaccination coverage, and it offers us a reasonable path forward and hopefully positions us to be able to better break the cycle of surges,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, LA County Health Director. Health officials also strongly recommended that restaurants follow a similar vaccine verification system, though it is not currently required. The county health department on Friday also reported 1,823 new cases of COVID and 25 coronavirus-related deaths.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

