CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Israeli police catch two of six Palestinian jail escapees, police say

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAZARETH, Israel (Reuters) -Two Palestinian militants who were among six who broke out of a maximum security Israeli jail this week were caught on Friday on a biblical hilltop near Israel’s northern city of Nazareth, police said. The other four escapees were still at large amid a massive manhunt by...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Hackers Get Footage from Iran’s Evil Prison Showing Inmates Being Raped, Executed

Hackers got footage from Iran's Evin prison as prisoner's maltreatment was captured from security cams. The videos showed the inmates at the mercy of prison wardens, practically helpless and devoid of hope in such treatment. The prison head apologizes after the video showed the horrific, terrible treatment, with brawls among...
WORLD
The Independent

Taliban soldiers accused of killing and mutilating 8-month pregnant policewoman

Taliban soldiers allegedly killed an eight-month pregnant policewoman in the city of Firozkoh, the capital of Ghor province in Afghanistan. While the hardline group has denied the allegations, a report by BBC News citing three sources said that the Taliban beat and shot the woman, identified as Banu Negar, in front of her husband and children on Saturday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Israeli Police#Reuters#Arab#Islamic Jihad#Fatah#Israelis
KEYT

Shootout in northwest Pakistan kills 7 soldiers, 5 militants

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says its security forces have raided a militant hideout in a former northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that killed seven soldiers and five militants. The Pakistani Taliban released a statement claiming responsibility for the incident and saying they ambushed the soldiers. Wednesday’s military statement said the overnight raid took place in the district of South Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It provided no further details and only said a search operation was still in progress. The region served as a headquarters for local and foreign militants until 2017 when the army said it cleared the region of insurgents following several operations.
MILITARY
AFP

Spoons become a new symbol of Palestinian 'freedom'

The humble spoon has taken its place alongside traditional flags and banners as a Palestinian resistance symbol, after prisoners were said to have carried out one of Israel's most spectacular jail breaks with the utensil. - Memories - The issue has also stirred admiration outside the Palestinian territories, where spoons have been carried in demonstrations supporting prisoners detained by Israel.
VISUAL ART
marketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Country
Palestine
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
WORLD
fox5sandiego.com

Issa: Pregnant SoCal mom who was beaten by Taliban escapes Afghanistan

EL CAJON, Calif. — A pregnant Southern California mom who “braved beatings and harassment by the Taliban” as she tried to escape Afghanistan has made it out of the country safely, Rep. Darrell Issa said Friday. Issa, who represents a large portion of East County, said in a news release...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
stardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
Vice

Her Daughter Was Kidnapped By Traffickers. So She Trafficked Herself.

When Asiya and her teenage daughter Marium were trying to re-enter Bangladesh from India in June, they were immediately detained. As Indian border officials questioned the 34-year-old and her 16-year-old daughter, the pair’s story stunned them, and then later, everyone in Bangladesh. Asiya willingly trafficked herself into India so that...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy