Houston, TX

Houston faces a Stage 2 flood alert beginning Sunday evening

By Eric Berger
spacecityweather.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo set expectations for next week’s heavy rains, we plan on implementing a Stage 2 flood alert on our flood scale, and anticipate this warning will be in effect from Sunday evening through Wednesday. This is what we mean by Stage 2 on our five-point flood scale:. Events falling into...

spacecityweather.com

Comments / 6

 

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Storm 5 Alert: Flooding possible through Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our Storm 5 Alert will continue through the end of the weekend due to relentless rain. Heavy downpours on Saturday caused flash flooding in some areas, and additional rain will keep the flood threat high through late Sunday night. More rain is expected Monday, so flooding may be a concern even as we start the next work-week.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvtm13.com

Heavy rain could lead to more flooding Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tropical moisture remains in place, leading to numerous showers and thunderstorms in Alabama. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday. Get the latest forecast in the video above. — WEEKEND RAIN CONTINUES. Lingering showers will continue to be possible overnight. More heavy rain will develop...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Flash Flood Watch through Sunday evening

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for all North Alabama and Middle Tennessee counties through 7:00 PM CDT Sunday. Locally heavy rainfall has already fallen and additional rain showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight through Sunday with an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall expected. Sunday will be another soaker of a day with off and on periods of heavy rainfall, the tropical airmass in place will allow for bouts of torrential rainfall that can lead to additional flash flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
alabamawx.com

Flash Flood Watch Issued Through Sunday Evening for Much of Central Alabama

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING…. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Alabama, east central. Alabama, northeast Alabama, northwest Alabama and west central. Alabama, including the following areas, in central Alabama,. Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas,...
ALABAMA STATE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northeastern Houston County in southeastern Alabama Southwestern Early County in southwestern Georgia * Until 845 PM CDT /945 PM EDT/. * At 439 PM CDT /539 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Abbeville, Headland, Ozark, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Kinsey, Avon, Newville, Gordon, Jakin, Haleburg, Headland Municipal A/P, Tumbleton, Grandberry Crossroads, Balkum, Dancey, Pleasant Plains and Blackwood.
HENRY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 16:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northeastern Houston County in southeastern Alabama Southwestern Early County in southwestern Georgia * Until 845 PM CDT /945 PM EDT/. * At 439 PM CDT /539 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Abbeville, Headland, Ozark, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Kinsey, Avon, Newville, Gordon, Jakin, Haleburg, Headland Municipal A/P, Tumbleton, Grandberry Crossroads, Balkum, Dancey, Pleasant Plains and Blackwood.
DALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Houston County in southeastern Alabama West Central Jackson County in the panhandle of Florida Southwestern Early County in southwestern Georgia West Central Seminole County in southwestern Georgia * Until 815 PM CDT /915 PM EDT/. * At 420 PM CDT /520 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Malone, Greenwood, Jakin, Bascom, Chattahoochee SP, Hornsville, Lucy, Buena Vista, Steam Mill, Lovedale, Crosby, Riverturn, Two Egg, Haynes, Dellwood and Little Hope.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Geneva, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geneva; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Northeastern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama West Central Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 626 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Geneva, Dothan, Hartford, Taylor, Slocomb, Malvern, Coffee Springs, High Bluff, Hendrix Crossroad, Dundee, Kellys Crossroads, Highfalls, Bald Hill, Wicksburg, Bailey Crossroad, Chancellor, Geneva Municipal A/P, Lytle and Light.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Eastern Houston County in southeastern Alabama Jackson County in the panhandle of Florida Northwestern Early County in southwestern Georgia * Until 845 PM CDT /945 PM EDT/. * At 544 PM CDT /644 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ashford, Columbia, Malone, Gordon, Haleburg, Sigma, Pearce, Pleasant Plains, Farley Nuclear Plant, Barber, Grandberry Crossroads, Pansey, Balkum, Miller, Tumbleton, Barnes, Hardwickburg, Hayes, Crosby and Willis Crossroads. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
HENRY COUNTY, AL
WTVCFOX

Weather Alert Sunday - More rain could lead to some flash flooding

WEATHER ALERT THROUGH SUNDAY - Potential for areas of flash flooding. Outdoor plans on Sunday could be impacted by a more widespread coverage of rain and storms both during the morning and afternoon. And, some of the rainfall could be heavy at times through Sunday Night. With the already saturated ground, this could again lead to some isolated areas of flash flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVC

Weather Alert Sunday - More rain could lead to some flash flooding

WEATHER ALERT THROUGH SUNDAY - Potential for areas of flash flooding. Outdoor plans on Sunday could be impacted by a more widespread coverage of rain and storms both during the morning and afternoon. And, some of the rainfall could be heavy at times through Sunday Night. With the already saturated ground, this could again lead to some isolated areas of flash flooding.
ENVIRONMENT

