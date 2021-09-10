Houston faces a Stage 2 flood alert beginning Sunday evening

Effective: 2021-09-18 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Eastern Houston County in southeastern Alabama Jackson County in the panhandle of Florida Northwestern Early County in southwestern Georgia * Until 845 PM CDT /945 PM EDT/. * At 544 PM CDT /644 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ashford, Columbia, Malone, Gordon, Haleburg, Sigma, Pearce, Pleasant Plains, Farley Nuclear Plant, Barber, Grandberry Crossroads, Pansey, Balkum, Miller, Tumbleton, Barnes, Hardwickburg, Hayes, Crosby and Willis Crossroads. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

HENRY COUNTY, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO