AUDIO: Zonk Rolan Featuring Lil Saucy – “Bo$$”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you see Lil Saucy’s name associated with a track, you might have a sound for the track in your head before hitting play. You’d also be surprised to hear an acoustic guitar lead in “Bo$$,” the new collaboration with Zonk Rolan, but eventually the worlds collide with trap percussion sliding in. Both artists have a melodic flow, with plenty of flexes in their own distinct way. There’s some pop appeal here, but the crossover makes the best utilization of Zonk and Saucy’s skills to create a catchy tune. Squeeze the last bits of the sound of summer out with “Bo$$” below:

AUDIO: Drudini Featuring Plytme – “LNLY”

Drudini and Plytme have a new collaboration out, and they get into their feelings for “LNLY.” The two melodic artists play well off of one another’s tones here, taking dark production with some bouncing bass and utilizing to talk about their respective life situations. There’s the duality of flexing in public but feeling empty when alone, and it’s an aspect to the hip hop lifestyle that doesn’t get highlighted enough. While the track is personal to the two artists, it’s relatable in today’s culture, and the production makes it a track that you’ll want to run back a few times when the mood is right. Check out “LNLY” below:
MUSIC
Lil Nas X Drops “Montero” Album with Megan Thee Stallion Audio Visualizer

Lil Nas X’s debut studio album, MONTERO, has arrived. The project that released overnight boasts features from Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion and more. The 15-track album was executive produced by Take A Daytrip released via Columbia Records. The album also includes the Billboard topping singles such as “Industry Baby” feat. Jack Harlow and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”
MUSIC
AUDIO: Alex Takton Featuring Baby Drew & Treva La Viva – “I Den Came A Long Way”

Alex Takton has a new track out with Baby Drew and Treva La Viva, and the trio link up for “I Den Came Back.” The Mequon’s Most Wanted rapper has a big collaboration here, and both rappers get a chance to shine and talk about their respective hustles. Anchored by a vintage-feeling hook and with some big sounding kicks, the track evokes memories of a simpler time in hip hop. The track is a fun one, but can definitely still rattle some windows in the car if you play it right. Check out “I Den Came A Long Way” here below:
MEQUON, WI
AUDIO: Old Wolves – “Weep Not For Wandered Fawn”

Blues folk act Old Wolves is out with a new record, closely following last week’s single “Shovel and a Broom.” For those that yearn for the darker side of folk music, look no further. These songs are largely about impending doom as we remain trapped by the shackles of capitalism, fighting for survival. As the song “The Lonely Oak” touches on, sometimes that fight for survival carves into others. Embedded in the track listing are droning interludes that gradually get swallowed by devilish exhaust. Joe Zumpano delivers accursed melodies that cling to nature’s grasp with “Weep Not For Wandered Fawn.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zack Oakley Breaks New Ground on Badlands LP

The range of musicianship displayed on Zack Oakley’s debut album Badlands, dropping September 17, is nothing short of remarkable. He covers an immense amount of ground, from traditional rock and funkdafied numbers to others that outright defy description altogether. Much of this effect, though by no means all of it,...
MUSIC
AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Talk To Me Nice”

Wave Chapelle’s second track from the Brown Pack is out, and while he normally talks about the hustle and the work to get his money and name up, this time he’s rapping about the results of the hard work. “Talk To Me Nice” is a track that leans into more of a club-friendly sound, and there’s subtle boasts of having money and spending it. A little bit of stunting is always encouraged, and the single is a celebration of life and earned success. It’s a bit of a different direction for Wave Chapelle as of late, but one that he explains as hitting the reset button. Check out “Talk To Me Nice” here below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Rob K – “Pride”

Singer Rob K has been looking to establish his name in Milwaukee’s burgeoning R&B circles for the last year or so. His new single, “Pride,” has him yearning for a female who is currently taken. Rob K does his best on the track to persuade her his way, all set to an acoustic guitar and bass-driven beat. There’s a lot of potential shown here, with silky smooth vocals and a charismatic delivery that makes you believe in what the young act is saying. Watch for more from Rob K in the near future, and get a listen to “Pride” below:
MILWAUKEE, WI
Har’Monique Gets Back in the Game with “Take Over”

These days, you’re lucky if you get just one style per song from an artist—and that’s really pushing the boundary if we’re talking an original one. Brooklyn’s Har’Monique hits you with a minimum of three in her recently released single “Take Over”, which is an average of at least one every minute to keep you on your toes…in more ways than one.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Profess – “To Remember”

Profess is the solo indie rock project of Eric Arsnow, known for playing in surf punk band Devils Teeth. His new song here is actually twelve years old, written and performed with his friends for his wedding. He recently found an old phone demo of it and decided to bring it back to life. It’s got a lo-fi emo feel with lyrics about how love plays out in time, restoring faith in the future. The song embraces those moments where everything feels right and all makes sense, and how those moments by themselves make life worth living. It’s the first release from Profess in about four years, and a poignant one at that.
MUSIC
AUDIO: The Nile Club – “Burnt Young Man”

Alternative rockers The Nile Club have yet another single out, closely following “Ob-Long.” This one’s about feeling like a waste of space, down on your luck, and stuck in a rut. Vocalist Malachi Kaehne brings the meta lyrics where he’s sick of staying up trying to write songs all the time. Well, he wrote a pretty good one here – it’s relatable for artists of all creeds to feel the way he does at times. Plus, the song’s got a tight bluesy groove. There’s got to be more from The Nile Club coming soon; we love to see it.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Genesis Renji – “Siamese”

Hip hop artist Genesis Renji’s got a new joint out today. He raps about being in a relationship where he and his partner have different needs, and even though they miscommunicate sometimes, they know they’ve got something special. It’s a song about navigating the gray area; Renji knows himself and his boundaries very well, and not everyone will understand. Many hard-working creatives would agree, but when we want love and intimacy, there’s compromises to make.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Kid Vibe FT. 721gusto – “Doritos”

Hip hop artist Kid Vibe enlisted 721Gusto for a new single recently. Sampling a solo violin over a trap beat (produced by Aryel), Vibe spits bars about minding his business and getting his snack on. In spite of fools talking shit, he’s got money in his pocket and can do it better than anyone with his name in their mouth, at which point Gusto comes in with bars at the same level. It’s a quick flex track that needs less than two minutes to demonstrate the flow expertise of both rappers.
MUSIC
AUDIO: HymnWho – “All I Ever Wanna Do”

Hip hop artist HymnWho has a new single out ahead of his upcoming new project out this weekend. The song’s got an interesting blend of rock and dance style. Lyrically it’s about loving on someone, and that being the only thing that matters to you. The world is waiting to know about this person but you’re the only one that knows them in such a special way. Stay tuned for HymnWho’s album “Retroactive Phenomenon” coming up.
THEATER & DANCE
AUDIO: Moonbow FT. GLNNA – “I Found U”

Electronic producer Moonbow teamed up with vocalist GLNNA for a recent summer single. Uplifting like a sunrise, the song is about feeling complete with someone after feeling lost for so long. GLNNA compares such to drowning in the ocean and then miraculously being saved. It’s a song that conquers all odds and looks back at the storm it endured with profound gratitude. Stay tuned for more from the young producer Moonbow in the future.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Jamie Breiwick – “Duets”

Jazz artist Jamie Breiwick released a new album of both original compositions and improvisations. Breiwick’s instrumentation here consists of trumpet, water trumpet, and finger cymbals. Enlisting Tim Ipsen on bass, the duo challenge the barriers between structural and formless expression. Every sound and movement is precise and intentional because each feels right in the moment; sometimes Breiwick plays his horn calmly like a stream at times while at others he sweeps away like roaring rapids. It’s an album packed with passion and purpose from Jamie Breiwick.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Kingdumb – “Fruity”

With his fresh out of the box ep, Fruity’, the electronic man of the hour, Kingdumb, is kicking the endorphins skyward. This ep has zest dripping from it like an orange, thanks to its title and juicy nature. It’s as fresh as a pack of chocolates, and it kicks us in the shins when it gets going.
MUSIC
Vannon’s Desert of Our Dreams is Hardcore

It’s uncertain when the last time was that anyone heard anything similar to that which is found on Vannon’s Desert of Our Dreams LP. Maybe never. The Oakland, California based group is perhaps post-apocalyptic in its outlook and music. It’s difficult to ascertain which it came up with first, but both are as unrestrained, and perhaps as dooming, as this art form and any attendant philosophy can be.
OAKLAND, CA

