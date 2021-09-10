AUDIO: Zonk Rolan Featuring Lil Saucy – “Bo$$”

Wave Chapelle’s second track from the Brown Pack is out, and while he normally talks about the hustle and the work to get his money and name up, this time he’s rapping about the results of the hard work. “Talk To Me Nice” is a track that leans into more of a club-friendly sound, and there’s subtle boasts of having money and spending it. A little bit of stunting is always encouraged, and the single is a celebration of life and earned success. It’s a bit of a different direction for Wave Chapelle as of late, but one that he explains as hitting the reset button. Check out “Talk To Me Nice” here below:

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO