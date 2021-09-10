AUDIO: Zonk Rolan Featuring Lil Saucy – “Bo$$”
When you see Lil Saucy’s name associated with a track, you might have a sound for the track in your head before hitting play. You’d also be surprised to hear an acoustic guitar lead in “Bo$$,” the new collaboration with Zonk Rolan, but eventually the worlds collide with trap percussion sliding in. Both artists have a melodic flow, with plenty of flexes in their own distinct way. There’s some pop appeal here, but the crossover makes the best utilization of Zonk and Saucy’s skills to create a catchy tune. Squeeze the last bits of the sound of summer out with “Bo$$” below:breakingandentering.net
Comments / 0