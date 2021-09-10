AUDIO: Alex Takton Featuring Baby Drew & Treva La Viva – “I Den Came A Long Way”
Alex Takton has a new track out with Baby Drew and Treva La Viva, and the trio link up for “I Den Came Back.” The Mequon’s Most Wanted rapper has a big collaboration here, and both rappers get a chance to shine and talk about their respective hustles. Anchored by a vintage-feeling hook and with some big sounding kicks, the track evokes memories of a simpler time in hip hop. The track is a fun one, but can definitely still rattle some windows in the car if you play it right. Check out “I Den Came A Long Way” here below:breakingandentering.net
Comments / 0