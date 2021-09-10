AUDIO: Alex Takton Featuring Baby Drew & Treva La Viva – “I Den Came A Long Way”

Drudini and Plytme have a new collaboration out, and they get into their feelings for “LNLY.” The two melodic artists play well off of one another’s tones here, taking dark production with some bouncing bass and utilizing to talk about their respective life situations. There’s the duality of flexing in public but feeling empty when alone, and it’s an aspect to the hip hop lifestyle that doesn’t get highlighted enough. While the track is personal to the two artists, it’s relatable in today’s culture, and the production makes it a track that you’ll want to run back a few times when the mood is right. Check out “LNLY” below:

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO