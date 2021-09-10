“Spirit of Louisiana” Fire Truck Will Be in Lafayette to Commemorate 20 Years After 9/11

LAFAYETTE, La. - The “Spirit of Louisiana” fire truck will be in Lafayette Saturday for our 20th Commemoration of 9/11. State Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning has arranged with Fire Chief Benoit to have ”The Spirit of Louisiana” pumper brought to Lafayette to pay honor and respect to the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attack killing almost 400 first responders including 343 firefighters.