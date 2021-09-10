James Blunt releases new track, “Love Under Pressure”

947jackfm.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons
Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
People Are Sharing Which Celebrities They Think Would've Have Played A Character Better
"James Marsden could replace Chris Pratt in most of his movie roles."
People Are Sharing The Most Unexpected Dark Moments From Kids TV Shows And Movies, And Yeah, "The Hunchback Of Notre Dame" Was A Lot
The Willy Wonka boat scene is peak horror filmmaking.
Donald Glover Responded To Backlash That "Atlanta" Isn't Black Enough
"I kind of feel like I’m a little through with the culture, personally."
Peter Shapiro’s Long Strange Trip: What Putting on 10,000 Concerts Has Taught the Veteran Promoter About Life and the Live Music Business
Click here to read the full article. Peter Shapiro is a concert promoter, venue owner, magazine publisher and has just added author to his resume, with the Aug. 2 release of his book “The Music Never Stops: What Putting on 10,000 Shows Has Taught Me About Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Magic” (written with Dean Budnick). Based on 50 pivotal shows which helped define Shapiro’s life and guide his businesses, the book chronicles a career lived at maximum volume, starting with his 1997 purchase of the Wetlands, a New York City club that catered to fans of the Grateful Dead...
Chrissy Teigen Announces She Is Pregnant: ‘I’m Feeling Hopeful’
Chrissy Teigen says she and husband John Legend are expecting another child almost two years after they suffered a very public pregnancy loss. Teigen, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the good news, saying “joy has filled our home and hearts again” after “a blur of emotions” surrounding the last few years. The model said she was apprehensive to share the news publicly after the couple lost their third child, Jack, in October 2020. “1 billion shots later… we have another on the way,” she wrote. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.” The couple have a 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and a 4-year-old son named Miles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Read it at Instagram
