James Blunt releases new track, “Love Under Pressure”

Chrissy Teigen says she and husband John Legend are expecting another child almost two years after they suffered a very public pregnancy loss. Teigen, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the good news, saying “joy has filled our home and hearts again” after “a blur of emotions” surrounding the last few years. The model said she was apprehensive to share the news publicly after the couple lost their third child, Jack, in October 2020. “1 billion shots later… we have another on the way,” she wrote. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.” The couple have a 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and a 4-year-old son named Miles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Read it at Instagram

