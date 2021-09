WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said that the department plans to rebuild and strengthen the presence of the Bureau of Land Management. These changes, which will be done in coordination with Congress, will improve the function of the bureau, assist BLM’s over 7,000 employees across the U.S., maintain and increase access for stakeholders and will better help the bureau serve the public.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO