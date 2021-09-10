How to get out of a corn maze without getting lost
Navigating your way through a corn maze is typically a family-friendly fall activity. There are even nighttime jaunts through corn mazes complete with people dressed up as zombies to give maze goers a fright. Evening corn maze treks are for teens and adults who enjoy a good scare. For the rest of us, a winding trip through the maze of corn stalks is enough. Sometimes though people do actually get lost. A Massachusetts family made national news when they called 911 because it was starting to get dark and they couldn’t find their way out of a seven-acre corn maze near Salem.www.newfolks.com
