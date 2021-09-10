CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Why This Is The Year to Finally Deliver Citizenship – By Reconciliation

By AV Press Releases
americasvoice.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis afternoon, the Senate parliamentarian will hear arguments from Democratic and Republican Senate staffers on the immigration provisions in the budget agreement. Yet many politicians and Beltway pundits predict that the immigration provisions will not make it into the final package. Below are reasons why we are confident that this is the year Congress will, and should, pass legislation providing pathways to citizenship for Dreamers, TPS holders, and farm workers and other essential workers:

Immigration reform is now a pact with history

For those who have waited for immigration reform that legalizes them, a few more days doesn’t mean much. Well, at least not the time needed to know if the Senate Parliamentarian will or will not authorize inclusion of a path to citizenship in the budgetary measure that will be considered through the reconciliation process. The problem is that within this entire imbroglio, immigrants could lose the lives and futures they have built in this country.
Economists and Experts Agree: Immigration Has Direct Budgetary Impact; Would Be a Fiscal Boon; and Reconciliation is Right Vehicle to Deliver a Legislative Breakthrough

Washington, DC – News broke yesterday that the Senate parliamentarian will hear arguments this Friday on the immigration provisions in the budget agreement. In advance, leading economists and experts are making it clear that the immigration provisions provide a direct economic impact; would offer a fiscal and economic boon; and highlighting why reconciliation is an appropriate legislative vehicle to deliver long overdue progress. Among the key voices:
US Congress back for frantic autumn with Biden agenda at stake

US lawmakers will dive into the busiest legislative period in years in the coming week, with President Joe Biden counting on a united front from Democrats to pass make-or-break spending bills that he hopes will improve his sagging approval ratings. Facing stinging criticism over the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and a stubbornly elevated pandemic death toll, Biden is banking on going into next year's midterm elections with historic economic reforms under his belt. Avoiding a government shutdown is also at the top of the agenda, alongside dodging a catastrophic credit default, which may be the largest of the looming deadlines.
Reconciliation package provides citizenship pathway for millions

WASHINGTON — A provision tucked in President Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation package would direct Congress to chart a path for citizenship for millions of undocumented people. If passed, the House provision would provide a pathway to citizenship for those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, often referred...
Fact Sheet: State-by-State Estimates of Citizenship in Budget Reconciliation

As Congress and the Biden administration look to enact a major part of the Build Back Better agenda through the budget reconciliation process, one critical aspect of the House Judiciary Committee’s proposed legislation would put Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED)-eligible individuals, and essential workers—including farmworkers—on a pathway to citizenship. The Center for American Progress and the University of California, Davis’ Global Migration Center have previously estimated that doing so would bring big benefits to both the U.S. economy as a whole and ordinary Americans all across the country. Indeed, providing citizenship to these groups would add $1.5 trillion to the U.S. gross domestic product, create 400,000 new jobs, and raise the annual wages of all Americans by an average $600 over the next decade.
Right-Wing Conspiracy Rally Collapses Under Weight of Right-Wing Conspiracies

A rally for supporters of the “Big Lie” is looking like a big flop. Reports from the start of the “Justice for J6” rally Saturday show an event much smaller than the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Video from on-scene reporters appears to show more members of the media in attendance than Trump-supporting protesters. Although Capitol Police expected as many as 1,000 attendees, and organizers obtained permits for a group of 700, the final turnout looks like it will be much lower, according to reports on the ground.
Ilhan Omar is accused of marrying his brother and supporting terrorism by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Ilhan Omar is accused of marrying his brother and supporting terrorism by Marjorie Taylor Greene. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, accused Democratic Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar of marriage fraud and terrorism sponsorship on Saturday. Greene’s claims came after Omar accused Greene of hypocrisy for wearing a mask on...
‘You’re Not Gonna Like My Answer…’ Capitol Police Chief Defends Rallygoers’ Right to Protest Treatment of Prisoners Being Held Over Jan. 6

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Friday defended the right of those attending Saturday’s rally outside the Capitol to express their views. During a press briefing with Capitol and DC police officials, Manger was asked if there are any members of Congress who plan to attend the rally in support of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and if he has a response to “the underlying purpose of this rally” in that those attending believe the Jan. 6 rioters are “political prisoners.”
Biden Decides Haitian Migrants at US-Mexico Border Will Promptly Be Sent Home

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration announced Saturday that it would begin the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians who have gathered in Texas border cities. The desperate migrants began amassing at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks after fleeing volatile conditions in Haiti. Haitian migrants have been traveling through Central and South America to try and reach the US border for years. Immigration lawyer Edgar Rodríguez told the Associated Press that he believes misinformation and false rumors about policies led to the sudden surge of people seeking entry to the United States.
Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
