‘Furiosa’: Production Delays Lead To ‘Mad Max’ Prequel Bumped To A May 2024 Release

Australia is undergoing something they somewhat avoided last year, the pandemic hurting the entertainment industry in a major way compared to other nations. The country was mostly able to get a handle on COVID-19 cases finishing movie shoots such as “Shang-Chi & The Legend of The Ten Rings,” “Mortal Kombat,” and more recently with Marvel‘s “Thor: Love & Thunder.” However, in the wake of the rise in cases there, productions that had been aiming to begin soon in New South Wales are either being delayed like George Miller‘s “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” (was going to shoot over the summer) or moving to other countries like Chris Hemsworth‘s “Extraction 2” heading to Prague, Czech Republic.