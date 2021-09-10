CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

JPR Live Session: Ida Mae

ijpr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHusband/wife duo Chris Turpin and Stephanie Jean first met a little over ten years ago and quickly bonded over their shared love of old blues and jazz. With the band Ida Mae, they've managed to funnel those creative influences into a modern, exciting sound. Despite the comfortable fit, Ida Mae...

www.ijpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

1973 Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Live Studio Session Sees Release

Just released is Bob Marley & The Wailers: The Capitol Session '73. The closed-door, in-studio performance was filmed and recorded in October 1973 at the Capitol Records Tower in L.A. by legendary producer Denny Cordell. The set is available as a CD/DVD package, a standalone CD, a double-LP pressed on green marble vinyl, and a double-LP pressed on Rasta swirl vinyl — red, yellow and green — available exclusively at Sound of Vinyl, as well as digital formats.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mick Jagger Joins Brother Chris in Video for Soulful Song ‘Anyone Seen My Heart’

Chris Jagger gets an assist from his older brother Mick in the new video for his song, “Anyone Seen My Heart.” “Anyone Seen My Heart” is a snappy tune that incorporates elements of soul, pop, and ska. The new video, directed by Oska Zak, is simple but charming, opening with a shot of the Jagger brothers working on a song together while Chris goes on to belt lead and Mick provides backup. “Anyone Seen My Heart” appears on Jagger’s recent album, Mixing Up the Medicine, which arrived on September 10th. The song, like several others on the LP, was inspired in part by the obscure 19th-century poet Thomas Beddoes: “I was reading this book by Ezra Pound, and he mentioned Beddoes,” Jagger said in a statement. “I found this book of his called Death’s Jest Book, in which he wrote these kind of weird plays. I read some of his verse and took them and put them to music.” Along with releasing Mixing Up the Medicine earlier this month, Jagger also published his new memoir, Talking to Myself.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Eric Clapton announces new live album The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions

Eric Clapton has announced a new live album, recorded over the pandemic. The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown sessions will arrive on 12 November 2021. The sessions feature Clapton’s bandmates Nathan East on Bass and Vocals, Steve Gadd on Drums and Chris Stainton on Keyboards. The setlist covers acoustic versions of Clapton’s biggest tracks, as well as a number of other classic blues and country songs.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Jpr Live Session
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Last Word: Ron Wood on Beating Addiction and How to Keep Mick Jagger Happy

When asked how he’s kept busy during Covid lockdown, Ron Wood doesn’t sound too bothered by the unexpected downtime. “I was out in the English countryside with my studio about a mile away,” says the Rolling Stones guitarist and painter. “I’d walk through the forest. And I did an incredible amount of artwork during that time. I really used this time to its best.” Although he also spent some of the time overcoming a battle with small-cell cancer, the 74-year-old Wood also made space to paint and play guitar on recordings by the Rolling Stones, for their upcoming Tattoo You reissue,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Freddie Combs Dies: ‘The X Factor’ Singing Star Was 49

Freddie Combs, whose soaring voice made him a fan favorite on television’s The X Factor music competition, has died at age 49. He died Sept. 10 at a Florida hospital from kidney failure, his wife, Kay, said. Combs was a minister and performed in a wheelchair on The X Factor. He battled health problems for years, and his wife told TMZ that he weighed as much as 920 pounds in 2009. He was featured in 2010 on the TLC series Ton of Love and managed to get his weight down to a relatively svelte 540 lbs., which is where he was at when he appeared on the second season of Simon Cowell’s The X Factor in the U.S. In his appearance, Combs’ version of Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings” made him stand out, and judges Cowell and L.A. Reid gave him their word they’d support him if he got healthier. He soon was eliminated from the competition. “I have so much gratitude to be his wife for 25 years,” Kay Combs said, “and to be his best friend.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Nader, ‘All My Children’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, an actor known for All My Children and Dynasty, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed with his representative. He was 76. Nader’s wife Jodi Lister gave the following statement to MFTV: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted.” She continued, “Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Kelly Clarkson Sparkles in a Long Gown to Announce New Song

Reality star judge and singer Kelly Clarkson shared a photo of herself in a sparkly floor-length gown to announce her new Christmas song, released later this month. "Since U Been Gone" singer Kelly Clarkson excited her fans this week as she shared she will be releasing a new Christmas single, "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," later this month on September 23.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Michael Constantine Dies: Emmy Winner And ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Patriarch Was 94

Michael Constantine, whose long career produced an Emmy award and many memorable turns as a character actor, died Aug. 31 at his home in Reading, PA. He was 94 and died from natural causes, his agent, Julia Buchwald, confirmed. Constantine was best known as the fruit and Windex-obsessed father Gus Portokalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, an indie film that rose out of nowhere to become a smash hit. It spawned a sequel and a third version was in the planning stages, this time set in Greece., The original film from 2002 scored more than $360 million worldwide, becoming one of...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sondra James, Actress and Founder of the Loop Group Speakeasy, Dies at 82

Sondra James, the veteran character actress who founded and ran the New York-based postproduction loop group Speakeasy, has died. She was 82. James died Sunday at her home in New York after a five-month battle with lung cancer, her manager, Carolyn Anthony, reported. Speakeasy organized voice work for producers, directors, sound designers and editors, and her voice and her team was heard in more than 500 films, TV shows and animation. The native New Yorker was in charge of voice casting for such Coen brothers films as O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), The Man Who Wasn’t There (2001), Intolerable Cruelty (2003), A...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Megan Fox & Tyson Ritter To Star In ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Update ‘Johnny & Clyde’

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her show-stopping VMAs appearance, Megan Fox (Transformers) has been set to star with Tyson Ritter (Preacher) in new feature thriller Johnny And Clyde, we can reveal. The film, produced by Chad A. Verdi’s (Bleed For This) Verdi Productions, is a new take on the famous Bonnie and Clyde story. The movie will follow the two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino run by crime boss Alana (Fox) and her head of security (Ritter). The movie is currently in production in Rhode Island...
MOVIES
centralrecorder.com

Mick Jagger Shook Thinking He Is Next To Die Amid Heart Problems And Upcoming Tour!

Is Mick Jagger Fearful of touring? One report states that the death of Charlie Watts Jagger is faced with his own mortality. The following is an extract from the National EnquirerJagger is concerned that he might be the next Rolling Stones member to die. A source explains, “Mick is definitely feeling his mortality after Charlie’s passing… it’s made him wonder if his own end is around the corner.” He underwent heart surgery in 2019, so he’s reportedly worried that his heart may give out “sooner than he wants.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy