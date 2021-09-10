CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Season Dominates Fall Movie Buzz, but It’s Not the Whole Story

By Anne Thompson, Eric Kohn
Indiewire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar season has kicked off right on schedule, with Telluride launching hotly anticipated titles like “The Power of the Dog” and “King Richard” (above), a ritual that continues this week with the latest edition of TIFF. As the awards infrastructure kicks back into gear following the mostly virtual one that preceded it, studios seem keen on making sure their potential nominees dominate the buzz. At Telluride, that meant every celebrity in town working the room, a feat that was all the more impressive after they spent the year avoiding crowds.

Syracuse.com

Teddy Ruxpin movie in the works; ‘Police Academy’ actor dies; more: Buzz

The Hollywood Reporter reports a “Teddy Ruxpin” movie is in the works with DJ2 Entertainment, the same company behind the recent “Sonic the Hedgehog” film. The talking teddy bear that was popular in the 1980s (and featured a cassette tape in his back) will return to the spotlight in a live-action/animation hybrid film, though it’s unclear if the characters will be modernized. “I’m no hunter, but I’ve been tracking this bear for at least seven years. It’s no exaggeration to say that the time I spent enraptured by the stories Teddy Rux told me is a large part of why I chose a career in entertainment. So, thanks Teddy — and, of course, thanks, mom,” DJ2 CEO Dmitri M. Johnson said. Meanwhile, SlashFilm reports Teddy Ruxpin creator Ken Forsse, who died in 2014 and also worked with Disney, is being revisited with a 2022 documentary called “Ken Forsee: Come Dream With Me.”
MOVIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

To celebrate ‘Cry Macho,’ we rank the 15 best Clint Eastwood-directed films

For over half a century, Clint Eastwood has been one of the world’s greatest movie stars. Comfortable in both westerns and contemporary roles, his measured growl of a voice has been a key part in creating such iconic characters as The Man With No Name and Dirty Harry. At age 91, he is now releasing his film “Cry Macho” in theaters and on HBO Max. To celebrate this new project, tour our photo gallery below ranking Eastwood’s 15 best movies he has directed himself. SEE‘Cry Macho’ reviews: The first word on Clint Eastwood’s latest Eastwood made his first foray into directing in...
MOVIES
Variety

As ‘Drive’ Turns 10, Its Composer and Key Songwriter Recall the Film’s Innovative Soundtrack

In the 10 years since the release of Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive,” the lives of two key figures behind its pivotal soundtrack, Johnny Jewel and Cliff Martinez, have changed for the better, thanks to the film. “Before ‘Drive’ coming out, I was standing by the freeway with a cardboard sign that said, ‘Will score for food,’” jokes “Drive’s” composer, Martinez, a sometimes drummer in Red Hot Chili Peppers, and one of Steven Soderbergh’s go-to composers. “I wasn’t exactly struggling, but I would go for months without work. My popularity ebbs and flows, but for the most part, I’m much more popular...
MOVIES
Movie City News

29 Weeks To Oscar: The Oscar Season Starts… Or Does It?

Venice and Telluride are off to rip-roaring starts. Here are the films that survived the weekend, between the two festivals. Not frontrunners. Not a one of them. But well-liked and in the game… in order…. 1. King Richard. 2. The Power of the Dog (both festivals) 3. Belfast. 4. Spencer...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Lucifer Season 6, Impeachment: American Crime Story

In terms of things to watch, this week has it all: the devil solving crimes, evil billionaires, and ruminations on national scandals from the '90s. Yes, I'm talking about Lucifer (going into its sixth season), Billions (going into the second half of its fifth), and Impeachment: American Crime Story (the third installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series). Queen Sugar also comes back for Season 6 this week, and James Wan's spooky-looking Malignant is the latest movie to do the whole circus act of premiering on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time. These next few days are all over the place, but we welcome the weirdness.
theplaylist.net

‘Belfast’ & ‘King Richard’ Stir Oscar Season At Telluride

TELLURIDE – For those of us lucky enough to attend Cannes, there was a genuine sense of euphoria about returning to an in-person film festival following the pandemic forced cancellation in 2020. Returning to Telluride, which only featured a historic “Nomadland” outdoor screening last year, due to said pandemic, warmed the heart. Obviously, it wasn’t the same. Mandatory masks in all theaters meant it was often more intrusive to speak with other festival goers about their thoughts on the selections than in previous years, but overall there was a collective sense of joy in just how lucky everyone was to return to the annual Colorado cinephile showcase.
TELLURIDE, CO
Deadline

Oscars: Strong Awards Contenders Generate Buzz At Telluride -Smith, Branagh, Sorrentino, Colman, Cumberbatch And More

Slumdog Millionaire largely started the Oscar train out of the Telluride Film Festival in 2008 when it rode its World Premiere in this small Colorado town all the way to a Best Picture Academy Award sweep. It has happened numerous times since, with the likes of Telluride premieres like The King’s Speech, Argo, 12 Years A Slave, and Moonlight, as well as for T-Ride North American premieres that went on to Best Picture – think Spotlight, The Shape Of Water, The Artist, and Parasite, for example. Even last year, when due to the pandemic, the festival had to cancel its Labor Day weekend cinematic treasure...
MOVIES
NBC Chicago

Even With ‘a Lot of Inventory,' the Fall Movie Season Is in Flux

Filmmaker Cary Fukunaga has been waiting more than a year and a half for the biggest movie of his career, the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” to arrive in theaters. It has been a strange and surreal wait. Months before the much-delayed movie is even released on Oct. 8, the film’s theme song, by Billie Eilish, has already won a Grammy.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Will Smith’s Oscar Buzz, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Big Breakout, and Everything Else to Know About the Telluride Film Festival

David Canfield: There are a few major films left to premiere, but if recent Academy history tells us anything, it’s that a good chunk of the 2022 Oscar nominees will have screened here at the Telluride Film Festival. Certainly, studios are hoping for as much—just look at Neon kicking off the Kristen Stewart best-actress Spencer campaign with a buzzy reception, or the trio of starry Netflix events launching their top contenders. We have conceivable front-runners, a long line of potential nominations, and some intriguing spoilers now in the conversation. Is the race clear yet? Of course not. But this was a glorious weekend of moviegoing, with the general atmosphere being one of exuberance between stars, studios, industry folks, and journalists all mingling for the first time in…a long time. (So much aimless mountain gazing!) It was hard not to get excited.
MOVIES
Herald Tribune

Fall movie season guide: The top 25 Oscar contenders of 2021 and where to watch them

With Marvel blockbuster "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" closing out this year's summer movie calendar, we've now entered the fall movie awards season, and it's looking like like an unusually busy one. This year's lineup not only features new releases by some of the biggest movie stars and directors working today, but many films finally arriving after being delayed a year due to the start of the pandemic in 2020.
SARASOTA, FL
Laredo Morning Times

Oscars Predictions: Best Original Screenplay - Kenneth Branagh's Personal Story Could Hit Home with the Scribes

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Movie Starring A Literal Dog Is Dominating Netflix

It’s easy to point out major actors in most feature films, but if someone said, “have you seen that movie with Chuck the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog in it?” it would be reasonable to be a bit confused. Still, this might be a real sentence many people are saying as a movie from 2018 is suddenly in the top ten most popular movies on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

Why So Much Oscar Buzz Starts at the Toronto International Film Festival

Canadian audiences have a spooky ability to predict the best-picture winner months in advance—and that’s only the beginning of the massive festival’s power. This week kicks off this year’s edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, perhaps the most bustling destination on the fall festival circuit. In its second hybrid year of virtual and physical screenings, but with a much beefier lineup of films than last year’s truncated edition, TIFF is poised once again to present many of the year’s most-talked-about films. And if you want to know if any of them will win best picture, the historical odds will be in favor of one lucky film: the People’s Choice Award winner.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Oscar Isaac Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Oscar Isaac may have made his screen debut in the late 1990s, but it took a long time for the actor to break through into the mainstream. He’s definitely managed it, though, and earned a reputation as one of the best talents of his generation via a string of phenomenal performances in a variety of different genres.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Buzz Lightyear Movie Is Getting a Trailer Sooner Than Expected

Thanks to a rapidly deleted Tweet by a Pixar employee, it looks like we know when we will be seeing the first trailer for Lightyear, the Toy Story not-quite-a-prequel spin-off that is heading to cinemas next summer, and it isn't as long a wait as was expected. The tweet in question was posted by Daniel Gonzalez, who subsequently deleted the post but not before plenty of screenshots had been taken, and it suggests that the first trailer for Lightyear will be seen in theaters this November ahead of Disney's new animation Encanto. While it is not concrete information, coming from a Pixar employee is about as close as you can get.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Fall Festivals Bring The Buzz – Talesbuzz

Happy Friday International Insiders. Tom Grater in the hot-seat delivering a rundown of the week’s top international news. To get this sent to your inbox every Friday, sign up here. Five-Star Power. Andreas reports: It has been a unique start to the fall festival season. Rarely, if ever, can I...
MOVIES

