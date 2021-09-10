Oscar Season Dominates Fall Movie Buzz, but It’s Not the Whole Story

David Canfield: There are a few major films left to premiere, but if recent Academy history tells us anything, it’s that a good chunk of the 2022 Oscar nominees will have screened here at the Telluride Film Festival. Certainly, studios are hoping for as much—just look at Neon kicking off the Kristen Stewart best-actress Spencer campaign with a buzzy reception, or the trio of starry Netflix events launching their top contenders. We have conceivable front-runners, a long line of potential nominations, and some intriguing spoilers now in the conversation. Is the race clear yet? Of course not. But this was a glorious weekend of moviegoing, with the general atmosphere being one of exuberance between stars, studios, industry folks, and journalists all mingling for the first time in…a long time. (So much aimless mountain gazing!) It was hard not to get excited.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO