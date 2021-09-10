Oscar Season Dominates Fall Movie Buzz, but It’s Not the Whole Story
Oscar season has kicked off right on schedule, with Telluride launching hotly anticipated titles like “The Power of the Dog” and “King Richard” (above), a ritual that continues this week with the latest edition of TIFF. As the awards infrastructure kicks back into gear following the mostly virtual one that preceded it, studios seem keen on making sure their potential nominees dominate the buzz. At Telluride, that meant every celebrity in town working the room, a feat that was all the more impressive after they spent the year avoiding crowds.www.indiewire.com
