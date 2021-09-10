CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Order: SVU fans left disappointed after new season promo drops

By Eve Crosbie
Hello Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw & Order: Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime fans were left disappointed after the trailer for the police procedural's 23rd season dropped on Friday. Taking to Twitter, the official Law & Order account shared a promo clip of season 23, which was accompanied by the words: "Heard you were asking for a promo. New seasons of #SVU and #OrganizedCrime premiere Thursday, September 23 on @NBC."

Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s Why Detective Nick Amaro Actor Danny Pino Left the Series

“Law & Order: SVU” star Danny Pino made his mark with his beloved Detective Nick Amaro character on the crime show series. Hearts broke with his departure after the season 16 finale. Throughout the series, Amaro’s passion and hot-headedness often caused difficulties not only for himself but the entirety of the team. In a lot of ways, Amaro mirrored Stabler, who he was essentially replacing. Actually, fans drew a lot of parallels with Amaro’s relationships with other castmates as well. One of the most recent fan theories garnering attention likened the Stabler-Benson dream duo to Amaro’s relationship with SVU’s Amanda Rollins. While Danny Pino didn’t address the fan theories, he did offer some insight into his departure from the series.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

This Is the Real Reason Monica Raymund Left 'Chicago Fire'

One of the worst parts about falling in love with a TV show is the inevitable moment when one of your favorite characters leaves. And in the case of Chicago Fire, despite being on the brink of its 10th season, which is set to debut on September 22, fans are fixated on the hole that’s been left behind following Monica Raymund’s exit from the show at the end of season 6.
CHICAGO, IL
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Just Revealed Huge News About Tom Selleck for Season 12

Blue Bloods Season 12 debuts on Friday, October 1. Ahead of the premiere, CBS released a press release surrounding some behind-the-scenes changes to the show. Tom Selleck (who plays Frank Reagan) is now listed as an executive producer. Tom Selleck has another item to add to his ever-growing list of...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Jamie Gray Hyder
Person
Mariska Hargitay
CinemaBlend

Law And Order's Mariska Hargitay Shares Post Finally Walking Without The Boot After Working On SVU With Broken Ankle

Mariska Hargitay has had a pretty rough summer. The Law & Order: SVU star made headlines when she broke her ankle after a Black Widow screening. She’s been a trooper though, filming the 23rd season of the NBC drama on crutches. However, it would appear that the actress just took a major step in her recovery, as she recently unveiled a social media post that shows her walking without the use of a boot.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Why is Jamie Gray Hyder leaving Law & Order: SVU during season 23?

Late Friday, the news first came out that Jamie Gray Hyder was leaving Law & Order: SVU at the start of season 23. It was definitely a surprise, and of course there was one thought coursing through our mind after the fact: Why? She’s a fairly recent addition to the show, all things considered; why get rid of Kat now?
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU's Demore Barnes Breaks Silence on Exit: 'I Don't Totally Know Why This Has Happened'

Two weeks after news of his Law & Order: SVU exit broke, Demore Barnes is setting the record straight about the circumstances surrounding his ouster. In a nutshell, it’s a mystery even to him! “I know you’re sad and surprised — I am, too,” the actor behind Deputy Chief Christian Garland admitted Thursday in an Instagram message to fans, before conceding, “I don’t totally know why this has happened.” As reported on Sept. 3, both Barnes and co-star Jamie Gray Hyder, who plays detective Kat Tamin, will make their final appearance in SVU‘s Season 23 premiere on Thursday, Sept. 23. The pair joined...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU's Jamie Gray Hyder Says Exit Was Not Her Choice

One of Law & Order: SVU‘s outgoing squad members has provided some clarity on her upcoming exit: The choice to leave was not her own. Jamie Gray Hyder — who is departing the NBC drama alongside co-star Demore Barnes — took to Twitter on Saturday to inform fans that, “The decision was made above my pay grade and wouldn’t have been my choice. But hey, that’s showbiz for ya.” Along with her message, Hyder wrote the following caption: “Kat’s outta the bag… #SVU23 Just got a lot less colorful.” Hyder and Barnes’ exits were announced Friday; both of their characters — detective Kat Tamin...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Actress Says Surprise Exit from Series Wasn't by Choice Ahead of Season 23

News of Law & Order: SVU star Jamie Gray Hyder's exit after just two seasons on the show came as a surprise not just to fans, but also to the actress. Hyder, who is exiting the longtime crime drama alongside her co-star Demore Barnes, made the announcement on Twitter that her decision to leave the show was not hers. Both Hyder and Barnes joined the show in Season 21 as recurring cast members before being promoted the following season to regulars.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Star Confirms Exit with Heartfelt Video

Law & Order: SVU fans were understandably shocked and upset when it was reported that both Demore Barnes and Jamie Gray Hyder would be exiting the series in season 23. The reasoning has not been revealed by the show or Wolf Entertainment, but Hyder did previously confirm the report. Barnes, who plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland on the show, previously wrote a post on social media that explained he was dealing with a death in the family, and that a full statement would be coming at a later date. That date is now here, as Barnes took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to the fans, his castmates, the crew, and Wolf Entertainment, and during the statement, he revealed that he's still not completely sure why the decision was made. You can read his full statement below.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Channels ‘Little House on the Prairie’ in Behind-the-Scenes Snaps

Mariska Hargitay always appears to be having so much fun acting on Law & Order: SVU, which we know is a super serious show. On Monday, she shared a playful photo on Instagram. Hargitay showed up on set in a prairie-style dress, as did another co-star for a Law & Order: SVU dress rehearsal. Olivia Benson is all perfect blazer and pants, on set. Hargitay’s personal tastes are more whimsical. You can see she brings the fun to a role she’s had for 23 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Why Law And Order: SVU's Benson Could Be Essential To Stabler's Undercover Journey On Organized Crime

Law & Order: Organized Crime and Law & Order: SVU are just days away from finally returning for their next seasons on NBC. While neither ended their previous season on a life-or-death cliffhanger, it's safe to say that things never stay too calm when it comes to the Law & Order shows. In fact, Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler will be going undercover when Season 2 of Organized Crime premieres. Even though Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson will undoubtedly have plenty happening on her own show, some comments from Meloni combined with Benson and Stabler's dynamic may indicate that she'll be essential to his undercover journey.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Law And Order: SVU Is Losing Two Major Stars In Season 23 Premiere

When you’ve been as on the air for as long as Law & Order: SVU has, naturally there have been a lot of shakeups in the main cast. Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T may still be keeping the show anchored as Olivia Benson and Fin Tutola of the Special Victims Unit all these years later (the former having been part of the NBC show since the beginning, and the latter joining in Season 2), but many people have come and gone from their lives. Well, SVU Season 23 will kick off with its own departures, as Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes are leaving the series.
TV SERIES

