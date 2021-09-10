CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man on Pearl Street in Reading

By Berks Weekly
 9 days ago
A Reading man has been arrested nine months after authorities say he fatally shot Tyre Little in the 200 block of Pearl Street in Reading on January 12, 2021, at 12:45pm. Valintine Meredith was taken into custody Friday and is being held pending arraignment for Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Robbery, firearm related charges, and drug related charges, in connection with the death of 25 year old Little.

