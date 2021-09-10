CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano ISD to pilot Virtual Academy program for students in grades K-6

By William C. Wadsack
 9 days ago
Plano ISD plans to begin its Virtual Academy for students in kindergarten through sixth grade Sept. 13, following approval of state funding. Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 15 into law Sept. 9, according to the Texas Legislature Online system. That bill, authored by Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, allows independent school districts and open-enrollment charter schools to offer virtual programs without a reduction in state funding.

TWU bilingual teaching program named national finalist

Texas Woman’s University’s PIONERAS program has been selected as a national finalist for the 2021 Examples of Excelencia award. The award, which was founded in 2005, recognizes college-level programs with evidence of effectiveness in accelerating Latino student success. The program received 145 submissions this year from 23 states and Puerto...
‘They’ve Missed So Much Already’: North Texas Parents Plan Homecoming Dance After School District Cancels Due To COVID-19

JUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents determined to give their kids a normal school year are organizing a homecoming dance on their own, after Northwest ISD decided to cancel the tradition due to concerns over spreading COVID-19. Tickets for the parent-planned dance for students at Northwest High School will go on sale through an app next week.
Lewisville ISD selling 100 acres of land in Flower Mound

Lewisville ISD is working with the town of Flower Mound to sell two tracts of land, and builders are already interested. The district purchased the land back when it was one of the fastest growing school districts in Texas to potentially use for future school campuses. Growth slowed and the need for more schools is gone, so the district is looking to sell, according to a LISD news release.
