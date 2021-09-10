CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Shows share a common thread: Ambition

By Sebastian Smee
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuseum exhibitions usually require at least two and sometimes as many as 10 years to organize. Securing loans of artworks, which may be spread far and wide, is a complicated business, requiring a deft diplomatic touch. Most exhibitions harness new research and have accompanying publications. And then there's sponsorships, insurance, marketing and other logistics. So you can imagine the chaos caused by the pandemic.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
mountaintimes.info

Common grackles show their colors

The grackle appeared early last spring, the day before I put the feeder away (so as not to tempt the bears who would soon be awakening from their winter dens). In the dim light of a cloudy day, this avian visitor seemed at first to be just another blackbird, on the larger side, perhaps, and with a longer-than-usual tail. When I peered at him through the binoculars, however, his head and neck shimmered with iridescent blues and purples, and there seemed to be a greenish tinge to his wings.
ANIMALS
OnYourHand

6 things to avoid when you are in New York City

Sure, we've got plenty of suggestions for things to do in New York City — whether you're looking for locals' favorite attractions, some of the most popular attractions in the city, or even some fantastic family-friendly options. Just ask us! But today, we're going to talk about things you should avoid doing in New York City. To ensure that you have the greatest vacation possible, we recommend that you learn from our errors and understand how to avoid some of New York City's most frequent tourist traps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
realtynewsreport.com

Hearst Mansion Sold at Auction – Once Seen in Godfather Movie

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – The Hearst Estate, featured in “The Godfather” movie, has been sold at an auction for $63.1 million. With competitive bidding starting at $48 million and proceeding at $100,000 increments, the courtroom auction ended with a billionaire named Nicolas Berggruen taking the keys to the mansion.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
New York Post

This new skyscraper’s observation deck takes the crown for best view of NYC

Coming soon to a skyscraper near you — a brand-new observation deck with maybe the best height-and-location combination in town. Summit One Vanderbilt, which calls itself “the most immersive observatory” experience,” will open its doors on Oct. 21 atop One Vanderbilt, the 1,401-foot tall tower at Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42nd Street next to Grand Central Terminal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
mansionglobal.com

Full 79th Floor of New York’s 432 Park Avenue Lists for $135 Million

The entire 79th floor of the supertall, Rafael Viñoly-designed Manhattan tower 432 Park Avenue officially hit the market Monday for $135 million, Mansion Global has learned. The more than 8,000-square-foot residence, designed by Japanese artist and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto, was marketed at the beginning of the year as a “whisper listing,” but no price was made public at that time. It’s the first time the home has been on the market since it was purchased from the developer in 2016 for just over $59 million.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

New Van Gogh drawing of old man discovered

A newly discovered Vincent van Gogh drawing that has been hidden in a private collection for more than a century went on display for the first time at an Amsterdam museum on Thursday. "Study for 'Worn Out'", which depicts an old man sitting in a chair, was sketched by van Gogh in November 1882 when he was just starting the career that would later produce masterpieces like "Sunflowers". The owners, a Dutch family which bought the pencil drawing in around 1910, asked the Van Gogh museum to authenticate it and experts confirmed that it was indeed a "new work" by Van Gogh. "This one has never been seen before anywhere. It's the first time that this drawing is out in the open," Teio Meedendorp, senior researcher at the Van Gogh Museum, told AFP.
VISUAL ART
Chicago Tribune

Riot Fest opens in Chicago’s Douglass Park with an ageless Patti Smith, carnival rides and, yes, Morrissey

Riot Fest opened for the weekend Thursday in Douglass Park on a beautiful pre-autumn afternoon with a preview day and just the Riot and Rebel stages activated; all five stages will be filled with bands soon after the gates open at 11 a.m. Friday. With the music lineup changing until almost the last minute, the fest’s bill through Sunday includes some hefty names, including Chicago’s own ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hokusai
Person
Henri Matisse
Person
Philip Guston
Person
Eugène Delacroix
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Jasper Johns
Person
Claude Monet
Melissa Toldy

Photos: Little Island Is a Breeze in the Morning

If you haven’t visited Little Island yet, then you were like me, until yesterday. I saw the photos popping up all over the internet in the last few months, and although I thought New York City’s newest artificial park looked pretty cool, I wasn’t in a rush to see it firsthand. Partly because I imagined it would be overrun with New Yorkers and tourists alike. If I had read the fine print more closely, I might have realized that you needed timed reservations after 12:00 pm on weekends and holidays. Then maybe I would have planned a visit this summer, perhaps even shortly after Little Island opened in May.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Hamish Bowles Named Editor in Chief of World of Interiors

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – American Vogue veteran Hamish Bowles is taking the top job at The World of Interiors, a Condé Nast title based in London. The move marks a homecoming for Bowles who was born in London, studied at Central Saint Martins, and began his career at Harpers & Queen. Bowles will be the third editor in chief in the title’s 40-year history, and replaces Rupert Thomas, who spent 22 years at the helm. The World of Interiors was founded by Min Hogg, and purchased by Condé Nast in 1982.More from WWDChristie's Unveils S.I. Newhouse...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Inside a $25 Million NYC Duplex Penthouse Where You Can Swim Among Skyline Views

The penthouse at 240 Park Avenue South may be situated in the heart of New York City, but architecturally it looks like it was plucked from the rolling hills of Bel Air. It owes its contemporary aesthetic to interior designer Søren Rose, who took the unit down to the studs and completely revamped the place over the course of two and a half years. Shortly after all that work was finished, the owner got married and his 6,025-square-foot party pad—complete with a rooftop infinity pool—no longer seemed like the appropriate fit. The newlyweds have since moved to the West Coast,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Show#Art Movement#Street Art#Art Institute#Philip Guston Now#Hauser Wirth#Philamuseum Org#French#Modern World Organized#The Kimbell Art Museum#Kimbellart Org#Renaissance#British#Swiss#The J Paul Getty Museum#Canadian#Glenstone Museum#American
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Between 9/11 and Jan. 6, fundamental shifts and deep fractures

- - - Soon after journalist Evan Osnos returned to the United States in 2013 after a decade reporting from the Middle East and China, he took to the road, inspired by American foreign correspondent John Gunther's bestselling portrait of the nation right after World War II, "Inside U.S.A." (1947). Osnos hoped to bring Gunther's combination of outside observer and native son to his own investigation of what had happened to his country since the fateful day of Sept. 11, 2001. "Wildland: The Making of America's Fury" is the result, a sprawling, fascinating journey through the dawning decades of the 21st century. In Osnos' rendering, the election of Donald Trump in 2016 emerges not as the cause of our deep fractures but rather the culmination of many years during which the nation shattered into separate -- and unequal -- shards, with little promise of regaining its wholeness. Jan. 6, 2020, the other bookend, provides the final proof of a nation at war with itself.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

In San Francisco, furniture design with a social mission

Sasha Plotitsa wasn't one of those business titans who started the perfect job right out of college and climbed steadily up the corporate ladder. He worked in construction, ran a cannabis dispensary, invented a meal tote for weightlifters, created Braille signs and styled interiors. He also found time to volunteer and made sure he followed green building practices. Now, at age 50, he's taken bits of every job, skill and passion and baked them into Formr, a small San Francisco furniture company where the materials and makers have a compelling backstory.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Louis Menand among nonfiction National Book Award nominees

Louis Menand's Cold War cultural history “The Free World” and Hanif Abdurraqib's meditation on Black artistry “A Little Devil in America” are among the works on the nonfiction longlist for the National Book Awards.On Thursday, the National Book Foundation also announced the poetry longlist, with nominees including Douglas Kearney's “Sho,” Hoa Nguyen's “A Thousand Times You Lose Your Treasure” and Forrest Gander’s “Twice Alive." The foundation has already released longlists of 10 for young people's literature and translation and on Friday will publish the fiction longlist.Award judges will narrow the longlists for competitive categories to five on October 5....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AFP

Rare US constitution copy tipped for $20 mln sale at auction

An extremely rare original copy of the American constitution, signed in 1787 in Philadelphia, will soon be auctioned with an estimated value of between $15 million and $20 million, Sotheby's announced Friday. "It's incredibly rare," said Selby Kiffer, a manuscripts and ancient books expert at Sotheby's, noting that it was probably printed on the eve of the signing.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
The Independent

Doerr, Powers on fiction longlist for National Book Awards

Anthony Doerr, Richard Powers and Lauren Groff are among this years nominees on the National Book Awards fiction longlist, which also includes Honorée Fanonne Jeffers' epic debut novel “The Love Songs of W. E. B. Du Bois,” already an Oprah Winfrey selection and finalist for the Kirkus Prize.Doerr's “Cloud Cuckoo Land” is his first novel since his Pulitzer Prize-winning “All the Light We Cannot See” and Powers' “Bewilderment” is his first book since the Pulitzer winning “The Overstory.” Groff's “Matrix” is her third consecutive work to receive a National Book Award nomination, following “Fates and Furies” and the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Author Colleen Hoover's word-of-mouth success

Colleen Hoover's years as a published — and self-published — novelist have been one long, pleasant surprise. The Texas-based writer broke through in 2012 when, through an Amazon.com program, she released “Slammed," which became a showcase for how an author in the Internet age can succeed through luck and worth of mouth. Bloggers and social media helped the book grow a following online, and within months “Slammed” was on The New York Times e-book fiction list, despite having no organized publicity. By the end of the year, Hoover had self-published a best-selling sequel, “Point of No Retreat,” and signed...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WWD

LoveShackFancy World Comes to Life in Garden Party

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — LoveShackFancy has sprung to life. The vintage-inspired uber-feminine lifestyle brand, known for its pastel-colored dresses, lacy frocks and flowing gowns, hosted a garden party Wednesday at Ladurée, the Parisian-style restaurant in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, marking the company’s first formal presentation at New York Fashion Week. Masks were replaced with beekeeper-like hats. But some reminders of pre-pandemic times made their way into the densely packed space, such as cheek kisses and models dancing in close quarters to the likes of Madonna and the B-52s. More from WWDMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy