UPDATE: Fair Lawn Boy Found Nearly 600 Miles From Home

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
A missing 16-year-old Fair Lawn boy was found safe and sound on Friday -- in Ohio, authorities confirmed.

The news came a short time after a 16-year-old Glen Rock boy who also was reported missing on Thursday was found in Mahwah.

Haadi Abdul-Ghaffar left his Fair Lawn home shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Police suspected he might have been headed either to New York's Penn Station of Pennsylvania.

He was reported found late Friday morning, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The department thanked police in Columbus and Dayton, Ohio for their assistance.

The news out of Fair Lawn came after Glen Rock police reported that a 16-year-old boy from their town was found.

"The Glen Rock Police Department would like to also thank all of the concerned citizens who reached out to us with helpful information," Police Chief Dean Ackermann said. "This greatly assisted our officers as they searched for this young man through the night. Our 'village' really came together at a time of need."

