'How united the country was': Dan Shanower's brother on support for Naperville family after 9/11

By Lauren Rohr
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCmdr. Dan Shanower will forever be a 40-year-old Naval intelligence officer, frozen in time alongside the 2,976 other victims who perished in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. His death left a hole in the tight-knit Shanower family and the Naperville community where they grew up, so much so that life without his refreshing sense of humor, impressive negotiating skills and teasing arguments at the dinner table seemed unfathomable, said his older brother, Tom Shanower.

