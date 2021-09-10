Shocked by your DEMCO bill, PSC’s Skrmetta explains and offers possible assistance

NOTE: CLECO, according to State Representative Kathy Edmonston, “provides the energy for DEMCO” and is responsible to the spike in costs to DEMCO customers. Across the 12+ years I have been working to keep your utility rates low, there has never been a time like now to challenge us. I have always been proud of our achievements at the commission, especially our work to bring Louisiana utility rates to the lowest residential rates in the nation. And recently, we reduced our industrial rates to the lowest in the nation as well.