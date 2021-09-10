PlatinumGames wants to show Bayonetta 3 but says the decision is up to Nintendo
It’s been almost four years since the reveal of Bayonetta 3, the third installment in PlatinumGames’ beloved action series, and fans remain very much in the dark when it comes to details of the game since that brief 2017 teaser. As has been the case with many of our reports on the game, we are unfortunately no closer to having a solid release date, and Platinum has recently told VGC that it is up to the publisher, Nintendo, to make the next move.nintendowire.com
