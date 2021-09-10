PlatinumGames wants to show Bayonetta 3 but says the decision is up to Nintendo

I enjoyed the gameplay, it was alright for what it was, but goodness me the characters don't half waffle on far too much. I know it is anime inspired but if you ditch the twoddle, they actually would have had a better game overall. Less is more in this case. They would have been better served by having a more Arcade story and set up, fleshed out with the combat and customisation, instead of trying to create something meaningful and falling flat as a result. It is worth trying though, it doesn't half make you wish for an Armoured core, mechwarrior or even ace combat game on Switch though (Ace combat has the same story problems, but slightly less waffling about insignificance).

