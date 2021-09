28-year-old Ukrainian national Glib Oleksandr Ivanov-Tolpintsev has been indicted by the Department of Justice for allegedly using a botnet to brute force people’s passwords, and then selling the credentials on a dark web store ominously called The Marketplace. According to the DOJ, Ivanov-Tolpintsev bragged that he was able to get at least 2,000 logins a week, and he allegedly told one of The Marketplace’s admins that he had cracked over 20,000 passwords. The DOJ’s description of the alleged methods and victims serve as a reminder of how much stolen information is out there, and the importance of implementing basic security principles.

