James Blunt releases new track, “Love Under Pressure”

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Blunt has released his new song, “Love Under Pressure,” one of four new tracks appearing on his upcoming greatest hits album The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021). Against a piano-driven dance beat, James sings about a strained relationship. He co-wrote the song with fellow singer/songwriter Jack Savoretti. “Earlier this...

