Unidentified Jeep wrangler wrangles Jeep Wranglers

The University of Arizona Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. The University of Arizona Policy Department is actively investigating four car thefts that occurred since the beginning of the fall 2021 semester. The larcenies have exclusively involved Jeep Wrangler model vehicles which have exterior hood latches, allowing access to the car’s engine without the use of a key or interior hood release, and a suspect has not yet been identified.