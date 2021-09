The State Auditor’s Office recently released its audit report for Guthrie County for the 2020 fiscal year. The report shows the county’s revenues were $18,899,145, which was a 29.9-percent increase over the previous fiscal year. It was noted in the report that the significant increase in revenues was due primarily to an increase in property tax and Federal Emergency Management Agency grants. The county’s expenses totaled $15,845,000, which was a 3.9-percent increase over the prior fiscal year.

