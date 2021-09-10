Michigan AD Warde Manuel Denies Apologizing to Chris Webber over 2003 Investigation
University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel denied Friday that he apologized to Chris Webber during a recent conversation. In an interview with ESPN's Myron Medcalf on Wednesday, Webber said Manuel apologized to him for the manner in which the University of Michigan handled a 2003 investigation into Webber's accepting payment from booster Ed Martin during his time as a player with the Wolverines from 1991-93:bleacherreport.com
