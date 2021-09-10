Cowboys' La'el Collins suspended five games for violation of league substance abuse policy
The Dallas Cowboys were forced to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without starting right guard Zack Martin, who sits on the COVID/Reserve list after testing positive, and might now be without another starting offensive lineman for a much longer period of time. La'el Collins, the club's definitive starter at right tackle, has been suspended for five games for violation of the league's substance abuse policy -- sources tell CBS Sports -- striking a massive blow to the offensive front in Dallas. For while Martin will likely be on the field for Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Collins' suspension could sideline him through Week 6.www.cbssports.com
