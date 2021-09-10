CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' La'el Collins suspended five games for violation of league substance abuse policy

By Patrik Walker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys were forced to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without starting right guard Zack Martin, who sits on the COVID/Reserve list after testing positive, and might now be without another starting offensive lineman for a much longer period of time. La'el Collins, the club's definitive starter at right tackle, has been suspended for five games for violation of the league's substance abuse policy -- sources tell CBS Sports -- striking a massive blow to the offensive front in Dallas. For while Martin will likely be on the field for Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Collins' suspension could sideline him through Week 6.

