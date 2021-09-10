Should You Really Wear Goggles When You Swim?

While fall shorts may not seem out of the ordinary in some climates (looking at you, Los Angeles), the summer-y staple is likely more of an afterthought in most seasonal wardrobes. But don't pack up your shorts drawer for storage just yet — the right pairs can last well into the new season when styled with cozy sweaters and jackets, or even layered with thick tights or cute boots. Before you're truly stuck with few options to wear outside of winter-proof pants, take your pick from these cute shorts for fall.

