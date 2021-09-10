CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marc Gasol to retire following trade to Memphis: report

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that sets the stage for his retirement, reports say. Marc Gasol, the younger brother of Lakers legend and two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol, never quite found his groove with the men in purple and gold during his single-season in Los Angeles. Gasol's trade also comes the day after the Lakers officially announced the signing of DeAndre Jordan.

