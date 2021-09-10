Marc Gasol to retire following trade to Memphis: report

Marc Gasol is expected to continue his career with Girona, a team based in Catalonia, Spain, according to a report from EuroHoops. The Lakers traded the 36-year-old center on Friday to the Grizzlies, who released him so he could finish his career in his native country. He had expressed a desire to return to Spain so he could be closer to his family.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO