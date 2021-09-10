CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It is a bit of a tough day': Siblings to be at Wheaton ceremonies to recall their sister, Sue Sauer

By Susan Sarkauskas
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Sauer suspects that on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States he will feel "pretty much the same as any other year." He will think of his little sister, Susan "Sue" Sauer, who was in New York City that morning attending a business meeting in the north tower of the World Trade Center. The 48-year-old was managing director of the Chicago office of an insurance brokerage unit of Marsh and McLennan Cos. (now Marsh McLennan).

