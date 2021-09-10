CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheaton mother remembers 9/11 victim Mark Schurmeier for his 'upbeat, positive look on life'

By Scott C. Morgan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Schurmeier of Wheaton remembers her only son, Mark, as someone who "really always kind of carried an upbeat, positive look on life." The 44-year-old husband and father was on the 106th floor of the World Trade Center's north tower on Sept. 11, 2001. Mark Schurmeier, a director of strategic re-engineering, funding and investments for Freddie Mac, had flown in early that morning from his home in Virginia to attend a conference.

www.dailyherald.com

