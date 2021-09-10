CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

From TV News Tickers to Homeland: The Ways TV Was Affected By 9/11

wmra.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a long list of ways America was transformed by the terrorist attacks that destroyed the Twin Towers on 9/11/2001. But the question of how TV itself was changed – particularly in ways still relevant today – is more complicated. CNBC anchor Shepard Smith, who covered the attack and...

www.wmra.org

Comments / 0

Related
Jonesboro Sun

On TV, 9/11 was last huge story for ‘Big 3’ network anchors

NEW YORK — “Turn on your television.”. Those words were repeated in millions of homes on Sept. 11, 2001. Friends and relatives took to the telephone: Something awful was happening. You have to see. Before social media and with online news in its infancy, the story of the day when...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Norwalk Reflector

How 9/11 changed the way we watch TV news

After the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the three major broadcast networks stayed on the air with round-the-clock coverage for five straight days. At the time, the network news divisions were still defined by their star anchors — Dan Rather on CBS, Tom Brokaw on NBC and Peter Jennings on ABC — all of whom had become familiar faces through years of delivering information into viewers' living rooms each night. Their relationship with the audience was established by looking straight into the camera during times of crisis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TODAY.com

How late-night TV hosts brought healing after 9/11 — and forged a new era

Comedy and current events have historically intersected on late-night television, but the laughs came to a screeching halt after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, putting the programs and their hosts in an unfamiliar position. While humor was not something Americans necessarily sought in such a turbulent time, these shows became a de facto town square where viewers could find solace as they struggled to make sense of the madness that surrounded them.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Howard Gordon
Person
Shepard Smith
Person
Phil Donahue
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Kiefer Sutherland
Person
Lorne Michaels
Marietta Daily Journal

How TV, movies have been used to process 9/11 tragedy for 20 years

Somewhere in the middle of "Worth," the new Netflix drama about the real-life September 11 Victim Compensation Fund, attorney Ken Feinberg (played with restraint by Michael Keaton) realizes that math alone won't be able to calculate what is owed for nearly 3,000 lives lost. To convince family members to accept...
MOVIES
Primetimer

TV's slew of 9/11 20th-anniversary programming has been overwhelming

"The rush to produce as much September 11 #content as possible this year has an almost frantic undercurrent to it," says Caroline Framke. "For anyone old enough to remember it, the insistence that we Never Forget has haunted us ever since. Now there are countless 9/11 remembrances, tributes, news specials and retrospectives wanting to remind us of the devastation in granular detail, and as someone with a vivid memory of that day, I can’t imagine anything less appealing than spending its 20th anniversary watching a single one. There are docuseries about what happened on the ground (National Geographic’s 9/11: One Day in America) and the infrastructure of the towers themselves (History Channel’s Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center). There are interviews with children of the deceased (PBS’ Generation 9/11), the stunned Bush administration (Apple TV Plus’ 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room), and the former CIA and Afghan officials who became embroiled in the war that continues to this day (Netflix’s Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror). There are even retrospectives on responses from stand-up comedy (Vice TV’s Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11), Broadway (Apple TV Plus’ filmed version of Come From Away), and even college football (ESPN’s Comeback Season — Sports After 9/11). On Sept. 11 proper, more channels than I can name will broadcast coverage for hours on end, just in case anyone might do the unforgivable and overlook which day it is for even a single second." Framke adds: "If recollecting Sept. 11 brings you clarity, knowledge, or even some kind of peace, I wouldn’t dare begrudge you that — even as I question who, exactly, all these specials are even for. When faced with this wall of reflective programming across all networks and platforms, I feel nothing but a bone deep, existential exhaustion that certainly won’t be helped by immersing myself in latent trauma. For me and so many others, there’s just not much to gain from reliving 9/11 through TV beyond déjà vu of the stupefied ache we never want to remember, but can never truly forget."
LOS ANGELES, CA
kiss951.com

9/11 Documentaries and Specials To View On TV

As a result of the tragedies of September 11th, the world will never be the same again. On the twentieth anniversary of this tragic incident, we’ve compiled a collection of television specials and documentaries to commemorate this very special day to all of us. Tune in starting today to view the 9/11 commemoration special.
TV & VIDEOS
Arkansas Online

TV news shows

ABC's "This Week" -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock. NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Fauci; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Television News#Tv Networks#Tv Drama#Tv News Tickers#The Ways Tv Was#Cnbc#Fox News Channel#The News#Americans#Cbs News#Cnn#Courage#Covid
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel On His Late-Night Future & Rooting For ‘Conan’ Emmy Win

The late-night world has been speculating for some time as to whether Jimmy Kimmel will continue his ABC talkshow after his contract runs out next year. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host discussed his future on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, but admitted that he doesn’t know whether he will continue after the show’s 20th season. “I vacillate. I do love being off. I love not working. It’s really so much better than working, and the ideal situation is having people do my job for me while I continue to get paid. But I don’t know. I don’t know. I think I know...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: Emmys, ‘The Morning Show,’ Broadcast’s Fall Launch

Fall officially arrives on Wednesday — and couple days before that, a new TV season begins. After a disjointed, pandemic-riddled launch last year, broadcasters are back to business as usual with a host of premieres beginning Monday, and the 73rd Primetime Emmys the night before. Streaming services also have a few big debuts, and NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine says goodbye. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Streaming shows...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Piers Morgan Joins Fox Nation, Another Life Trailer and More

Piers Morgan has found a new outlet: The former CNN host has signed a global deal with Fox News parent company News Corp and will host a daily talk show that will stream on Fox Nation here in the U.S., our sister site Variety reports. “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago,” Morgan said in a statement. “Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.” Morgan succeeded Larry King as CNN’s...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Iraq
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twenty years later, three TV specials revisit the 9/11 attacks

On the uncertain timeline we're facing now — the pandemic, its variants and enablers, nearly 650,000 fatalities in America alone — the awful suddenness of the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, occupies a separate, brutal place in our recent tragic events. How much 9/11 reassessment can we...
ENTERTAINMENT
Cleveland.com

Pop culture after 9/11: How TV, movies and music coped with tragedy

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There’s a moment in the 2006 film “United 93” that requires you to catch your breath. In the movie’s climactic sequence, airplane passengers – played by unknown actors to heighten the realism -- band together, breaching the plane’s cockpit to keep the terrorists from crashing it into their intended target.
TV SHOWS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Biden administration finally forced to stop lying

As American forces were pulling out of Afghanistan this summer, Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, announced a new and highly innovative intelligence partnership. The Pentagon, Milley said, would begin sharing classified information with the Taliban — the bearded religious extremists in man pajamas that for 20 years we’ve been told pose a major threat to the United States. But no longer, they’re our partners now. The Biden administration, Milley explained, was open to coordinating with the Taliban on counterterrorism strikes against our new enemies — a shadowy group that may or may not actually exist, called "ISIS-K":
POTUS
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy