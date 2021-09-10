CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Listed as Questionable for Sunday

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xzUk_0bsTQr5E00

Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Want good news? The Giants' lengthy injury report, which featured 11 names, was whittled down to just three on Friday, with only one player declared out.

That would be tight end Evan Engram, who has been dealing with a calf injury suffered in the preseason finale. Engram, who made it through his first full season injury-free last year, didn't do much in practice this week but was able to do a little more work Friday, though not enough to be ready for the regular-season opener against the Broncos Sunday.

Running back Saquon Barkley (knee) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (ankle) were also on the final injury report, both listed as QUESTIONABLE. Before Friday's practice, head coach Joe Judge told reporters that barring any setbacks, he anticipated having Barkley available for Sunday's game, nearly one year to the day he suffered a torn ACL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTquu_0bsTQr5E00

Barkley's status is more all along the lines of PROBABLE than QUESTIONABLE, we're told. But because the NFL no longer uses the PROBABLE designation, on its injury reports, he was given the 50/50 QUESTIONABLE designation.

Jackson's status is probably the murkiest of those on the final injury report, and he could end up as a game-day decision.

Receivers Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), linebacker Justin Hilliard (foot), cornerback Josh Jackson (calf), tight ends Kyle Rudolph (foot) and Kaden Smith (knee), defensive lineman Danny Shelton (neck), and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle) are all expected to be available to play Sunday.

chatsports.com

Giants RB Saquon Barkley happy, healthy after his return to field from ACL injury

The handoff went to Saquon Barkley on the day’s first play from scrimmage Sunday at MetLife Stadium, and he took the ball for a ride. It was an unremarkable ride, just a 5-yard gain. But so much rehab went into getting to take that handoff and play on this day for the Giants that it was all very meaningful to him.
NFL
NBC Sports

Saquon Barkley listed as limited in Wednesday practice

As the Giants continue to work Saquon Barkley back from his torn ACL, Wednesday’s practice was one more hurdle to clear for Barkley’s potential availability in Week One. After head coach Joe Judge said the team wanted to see how Barkley responded to three days of practice before making a final determination on his status for the season opener, Barkley was a limited participant in Wednesday’s session.
NFL
NFL

Giants RB Saquon Barkley won't use knee injury as 'crutch' for performance

Media narratives in the Big Apple take on lives of their own like nowhere else, and coaches or athletes who try to control them often find it a futile exercise. Typically, however, the effort is to dim the spotlight. But after an uninspiring performance in the New York Giants' opening...
NFL
FanSided

NY Giants’ Saquon Barkley reintroduces himself to the world

NY Giants star running back Saquon Barkley broke loose for a 35-yard run against the Washington Football Team, looking as explosive as ever in his second game back from injury. In case anyone forgot how explosive Saquon Barkley can be, the NY Giants’ star running back offered up a solid reminder Thursday night.
NFL
