CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Fashion Week (and a Poodle) Takes Over New York’s Landmarks

By Cathy Horyn, @CathyHoryn
thecut.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York is hardly back in top form, but tell that to Wes Gordon, of Carolina Herrera, who perked up the Upper East Side with a siren-red evening dress that had to be seen from the rear. Or Jeremy Scott, who brought the spunky Italian label Moschino to Bryant Park for an alfresco runway show. Or LaQuan Smith, of the namesake label, who last night took over the observation deck of the Empire State Building for a parade of his sexy scraps of dresses, plus one fancy poodle. On Friday, Michael Kors will be at Tavern on the Green. The choice of landmarks, along with panoramas of New York City, is exactly as it should be. Things are opening up, swirling around. Fashion is simply reflecting that.

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Paired Her Little Black Dress With Pink 6-Inch Heels, and Somewhere Barbie Is Shaking

Beyoncé has transformed into a Versace doll complete with accessories. The icon recently shared photos wearing a look from the brand's fall 2021 collection consisting of a black safety-pin minidress, pink drawstring purse, and matching platform heels towering at six inches. A beautifully tacky cup, also by Versace, completed the outfit. Beyoncé's stylist, K.J. Moody, described the look as "Malibu Bey Barbie Dream."
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Kendall Jenner Just Added an Impressive New Title to Her Fashion Resume

Watch: Kendall Jenner Returns to Runway With a Bold Fashion Statement. The supermodel wrapped Keeping Up With the Kardashians, launched her 818 Tequila brand, celebrated a one-year anniversary with Olympic gold medalist boyfriend NBA player Devin Booker and made her stunning return to the runway. Now, Kendall has another big announcement: she is officially the creative director of FWRD, starting Sept. 1.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Gordon
Person
Adam Lippes
Person
Cecil Beaton
Person
Gabriela Hearst
Person
Michael Kors
Vogue Magazine

The Best Behind-the-Scenes Photos From London Fashion Week’s Spring 2022 Shows

When she isn’t shooting street style outside London’s top shows, the intrepid Acielle of Style du Monde is going backstage to document all the behind-the-scenes action. From LVMH Prize winner Nensi Dojaka’s opening show to Erdem, Simone Rocha, and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy this weekend, she’s getting a rare close-up glimpse of the collections, models, makeup, and more. Scroll through her latest coverage below, and come back daily for her frequent updates.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionista.com

These Are the Spring 2022 Top Color Trends From New York Fashion Week

As the Spring 2022 season kicks off in New York, Pantone has already determined the color palette of our future wardrobes. On Wednesday, the Pantone Color Institute released its New York Fashion Week trend report, which identifies the key colors for each season based not only on what designers are gravitating towards in their collections, but also on the general mood in the culture. And according to these experts, the Spring 2022 color story "reflects our aspiration for balance as we move into a different landscape," per a press release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

LoveShackFancy World Comes to Life in Garden Party

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — LoveShackFancy has sprung to life. The vintage-inspired uber-feminine lifestyle brand, known for its pastel-colored dresses, lacy frocks and flowing gowns, hosted a garden party Wednesday at Ladurée, the Parisian-style restaurant in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, marking the company’s first formal presentation at New York Fashion Week. Masks were replaced with beekeeper-like hats. But some reminders of pre-pandemic times made their way into the densely packed space, such as cheek kisses and models dancing in close quarters to the likes of Madonna and the B-52s. More from WWDMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

New York Fashion Week Returns With In-Person Runway Shows

Will the front rows at New York Fashion Week be as star-filled as in seasons past? That’s just one of the questions as 90-plus designers present their spring 2022 collections Sept. 8 through Sept. 12 at venues throughout the city. New York’s first widespread commitment to live fashion shows since the pandemic began, the week indeed boasts a packed schedule. Among the highlights: Sept. 9: Roger Vivier will host a cocktail party at its Madison Avenue flagship to celebrate the Gossip Girl revival, a production that once again is putting the spotlight on fashion-focused teens at an elite New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Landmarks#Italian Fashion#Minidresses#The Navajo Nation#Dutch
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Christian Siriano kicks off New York Fashion Week in color

NEW YORK (AP) — With Katie Holmes, Kristin Chenoweth, Alicia Silverstone, Lil’ Kim and muse Coco Rocha sitting in his front row, and Marina singing high above his runway, Christian Siriano helped kick off New York Fashion Week’s in-person shows Tuesday with a flurry of neon and lace inspired in part by all the Italian women in his life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bocamag.com

Examining the Importance of New Fashion Trends During New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is back and ready to showcase Spring ’22 trends, with many in-person shows on the schedule this year. Of course, each of the fashion capitals of the world (NYC, Milan, Paris, and London) are trendsetters, but I especially look forward to seeing which trends emerge out of NYC. Perhaps it’s because of the closer proximity to South Florida, but there’s something about NYFW that just seems more attainable: luxury without trying too hard.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Phil Oh’s Best Street Style at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022

Now it really feels like Fashion Week is back: Phil Oh is shooting New York street style for the first time in 18 months. The week started off on an exuberant note with Collina Strada, where Oh photographed guests in the label’s clashing prints and embellished masks against the sunset at Brooklyn Grange. He’s got a busy week ahead of him, from scenic outdoor shows like Proenza Schouler and Prabal Gurung to European visitors like Moschino, and after a year-plus of Zooms, we’re anticipating a more energized, creative street style scene than ever. Scroll through his latest photos below, and come back all week for Oh’s daily updates.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Hunter Abrams’s Best Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of New York Fashion Week SS22

New York Fashion Week is back! Shows from Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Thom Browne, and so many more of America’s most beloved designers are taking place across New York, from Central Park to Battery Park – and with plenty in Brooklyn, too. Hunter Abrams will be there to capture it all with their camera, kicking off with Collina Strada’s rooftop show at Brooklyn Grange farm and culminating with Tom Ford’s intimate show uptown. Watch this space for all their best photographs.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

Did New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 Advance the Industry’s Sustainability Aims?

This NYFW was the return to in-person shows as well as a chance to demonstrate new sustainable aims for designers so inclined. Following an inaugural report from the CFDA and Boston Consulting Group in October last year, the producing organization affirmed: “NYFW generates immense attention in the media…Its success in meeting its sustainability goals will have an outsize effect on the industry’s global commitment to sustainability.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Allure

The Most Magnificent Manicure Moments at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022

New York Fashion Week always gathers the most fabulous and finest designers for a week of runway shows and presentations, but this year stands out from the rest. Last year, many Fashion Week events were either held virtually or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning A-listers and editors alike were watching most of the shows without having to leave their homes. As the world reemerges from a nearly 18-month period of self-isolation, fashion designers are welcoming back the resurgence of normality (well, kind of normal) with a runway show or presentation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

COVID Restrictions Are Making New York Fashion Week Very Exclusive

New York Fashion Week organizers often employ a key statistic to justify all the fuss: the biannual event brings 230,000 people to the city and raises $532 million in visitor spending per year. But as the concerns about the ongoing pandemic and Delta surge slash guest lists and gut seating arrangements, this number will surely decline.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy