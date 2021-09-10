Fashion Week (and a Poodle) Takes Over New York’s Landmarks

New York is hardly back in top form, but tell that to Wes Gordon, of Carolina Herrera, who perked up the Upper East Side with a siren-red evening dress that had to be seen from the rear. Or Jeremy Scott, who brought the spunky Italian label Moschino to Bryant Park for an alfresco runway show. Or LaQuan Smith, of the namesake label, who last night took over the observation deck of the Empire State Building for a parade of his sexy scraps of dresses, plus one fancy poodle. On Friday, Michael Kors will be at Tavern on the Green. The choice of landmarks, along with panoramas of New York City, is exactly as it should be. Things are opening up, swirling around. Fashion is simply reflecting that.