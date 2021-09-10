CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can't get that dang Applebee's song out of your head? How 'Fancy Like' took over TikTok and TV

By Mikael Wood, Los Angeles Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Walker Hayes was a kid growing up in Mobile, Alabama, dinner at Applebee's represented a splurge for his family — though not necessarily for every member of the family. "My dad could get fajitas, but none of us kids could," the country singer recalls. "We had to get, like, a quesadilla. So if you saw a couple Bourbon Street Steaks sizzle by, you were like, 'Ooh, what's that table celebrating tonight?'"

‘Fancy Like,’ featured in catchy Applebee’s commercial, sends Alabama native Walker Hayes over the top

“Fancy Like” has been “the song of the summer,” according to the Today show’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush. (He helped them record their first-ever TikTok video in June.) And if the song has been stuck in your head since it was released in June, you ain’t heard nothin’ yet. Mobile native Walker Hayes is about to get a lot more mileage out of his chart-topping single.
