DHEC: 3,917 new cases of COVID-19, 99 additional deaths in SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday. DHEC reports 2,299 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,618 probable cases for a total of 3,917 new coronavirus cases in the state. DHEC also reports 82 new confirmed deaths and 17 probable deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 99 virus related deaths in South Carolina. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 784,052 COVID-19 cases and 11,149 virus related deaths in the Palmetto State.www.abccolumbia.com
