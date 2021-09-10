Common Weighs In On ‘A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2’ + Finding Peace & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
Common is an actor, an activist and one of the greatest rappers Chicago ever produced! With his new album A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 in stores now, he checks in with KG Smooth to discuss the album, his thought process in recording new music, his favorite tracks such as "When We Move," working with Fela Kuti's son, his spirituality and whether it's grown during the pandemic and more!
